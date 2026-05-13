Warning‼️

This is not a way to make a lot of money in the short term.





A EUR/USD short-only trap trading strategy designed to generate profits from both price movement and swap income.

Minimum recommended capital: $3,000

Trades only EUR/USD sell positions

Uses a layered trap/grid-style entry approach

Aims to earn through both market fluctuations and positive swap accumulation

Trading ranges are reviewed and adjusted periodically based on market conditions

Since multiple positions may be held simultaneously, drawdown can exceed 50% during adverse market movements

This strategy is designed for traders who understand the risks of high exposure and long holding periods. Proper risk management and sufficient margin are essential.