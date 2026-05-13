- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 713
Profit Trades:
1 708 (99.70%)
Loss Trades:
5 (0.29%)
Best trade:
253.21 USD
Worst trade:
-451.81 USD
Gross Profit:
8 729.05 USD (192 188 pips)
Gross Loss:
-592.60 USD (2 836 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
681 (1 661.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 587.36 USD (534)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.63%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
18.01
Long Trades:
69 (4.03%)
Short Trades:
1 644 (95.97%)
Profit Factor:
14.73
Expected Payoff:
4.75 USD
Average Profit:
5.11 USD
Average Loss:
-118.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-140.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-451.81 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.38%
Annual Forecast:
210.91%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
451.81 USD (13.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.22% (451.81 USD)
By Equity:
26.18% (2 098.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1713
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|8.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|190K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +253.21 USD
Worst trade: -452 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 534
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 661.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -140.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-Real 12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Warning‼️
This is not a way to make a lot of money in the short term.
A EUR/USD short-only trap trading strategy designed to generate profits from both price movement and swap income.
- Minimum recommended capital: $3,000
- Trades only EUR/USD sell positions
- Uses a layered trap/grid-style entry approach
- Aims to earn through both market fluctuations and positive swap accumulation
- Trading ranges are reviewed and adjusted periodically based on market conditions
- Since multiple positions may be held simultaneously, drawdown can exceed 50% during adverse market movements
This strategy is designed for traders who understand the risks of high exposure and long holding periods. Proper risk management and sufficient margin are essential.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
386%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
31
92%
1 713
99%
100%
14.73
4.75
USD
USD
26%
1:500