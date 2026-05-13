SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / NASDAQ Trading
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

NASDAQ Trading

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

4.4 (20)
ALL SIGNALS I HAVE FOR STATISTICS PURPOSE ONLY!
For more info - DM me.
Algoritmic Capital is a financial services provider, specializing in Algorithmic Trading Systems and educational services for active traders.
6 products 11 signals 5 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2026 10%
FPMTrading-Live
1:50
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
48 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
6 (11.11%)
Best trade:
8.42 EUR
Worst trade:
-12.32 EUR
Gross Profit:
135.52 EUR (579 237 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39.57 EUR (157 954 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (30.51 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.51 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
51.89%
Max deposit load:
3.08%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.79
Long Trades:
29 (53.70%)
Short Trades:
25 (46.30%)
Profit Factor:
3.42
Expected Payoff:
1.78 EUR
Average Profit:
2.82 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.60 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-12.32 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.32 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
4.59%
Annual Forecast:
55.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
12.32 EUR (1.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.21% (12.32 EUR)
By Equity:
10.45% (104.35 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30.fpmt 54
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30.fpmt 109
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30.fpmt 421K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.42 EUR
Worst trade: -12 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.51 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.32 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMTrading-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

FOR COPY THIS STRATEGY - CONTACT US!   (No one can use this Symbols surfix.)

Futures data trading on Technological index US30 / Nasdaq. Please control you your lotsize on your broker and also Mapping symbol...

On 80% of trading time will be 1 position, but some time we can found next point for input to trade .... Dont worries , it is normal , and manage separatly...
Trading is not Scalp model , and we looking for swing positions...

Max DD can be calculate to -5% but in extreme situation to -10% Pls Dont worry! all are manage by Algo and by Human together.
Pls respect our MM model = 0,03lot US30 for 1.000 Balance amount.

Enjoy profit

No reviews
2026.07.24 12:37
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:50 - 1:500
2026.07.23 09:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.07 15:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.26 14:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.26 13:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.14 07:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.14 07:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.14 06:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.14 06:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.13 07:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 9 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.13 07:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 9 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.13 07:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.13 07:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.13 07:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NASDAQ Trading
39 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
1K
EUR
13
0%
54
88%
52%
3.42
1.78
EUR
10%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.