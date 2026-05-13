FOR COPY THIS STRATEGY - CONTACT US! (No one can use this Symbols surfix.)

Futures data trading on Technological index US30 / Nasdaq. Please control you your lotsize on your broker and also Mapping symbol...

On 80% of trading time will be 1 position, but some time we can found next point for input to trade .... Dont worries , it is normal , and manage separatly...

Trading is not Scalp model , and we looking for swing positions...



Max DD can be calculate to -5% but in extreme situation to -10% Pls Dont worry! all are manage by Algo and by Human together.

Pls respect our MM model = 0,03lot US30 for 1.000 Balance amount.



Enjoy profit

