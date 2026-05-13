- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30.fpmt
|54
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30.fpmt
|109
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30.fpmt
|421K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMTrading-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
FOR COPY THIS STRATEGY - CONTACT US! (No one can use this Symbols surfix.)
Futures data trading on Technological index US30 / Nasdaq. Please control you your lotsize on your broker and also Mapping symbol...
On 80% of trading time will be 1 position, but some time we can found next point for input to trade .... Dont worries , it is normal , and manage separatly...
Trading is not Scalp model , and we looking for swing positions...
Max DD can be calculate to -5% but in extreme situation to -10% Pls Dont worry! all are manage by Algo and by Human together.
Pls respect our MM model = 0,03lot US30 for 1.000 Balance amount.
Enjoy profit
USD
EUR
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