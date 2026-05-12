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Carrolien Elisabeth Margaretha Hoebe

CARRO CAPITAL TRADER GRID 1

Carrolien Elisabeth Margaretha Hoebe
Carrolien Elisabeth Margaretha Hoebe

Carrolien Elisabeth Margaretha Hoebe

0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
1 / 786 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 378%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 587
Profit Trades:
3 335 (92.97%)
Loss Trades:
252 (7.03%)
Best trade:
32.44 EUR
Worst trade:
-53.99 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 962.08 EUR (652 824 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 071.71 EUR (284 509 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
295 (239.53 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
239.53 EUR (295)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.13%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
11.99
Long Trades:
1 562 (43.55%)
Short Trades:
2 025 (56.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
0.53 EUR
Average Profit:
1.19 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.22 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-102.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-123.74 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
4.42%
Annual Forecast:
53.59%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.09 EUR
Maximal:
157.72 EUR (13.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.07% (157.48 EUR)
By Equity:
32.79% (811.30 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD 370
EURCAD 276
AUDNZD 256
EURJPY 214
AUDCAD 211
GBPCAD 170
USDCHF 154
CHFJPY 143
GBPAUD 142
AUDJPY 140
NZDCAD 133
AUDUSD 114
GBPSGD 112
NZDJPY 105
USDSGD 98
AUDSGD 83
SGDJPY 81
NZDUSD 76
AUDCHF 75
CHFSGD 74
NZDCHF 74
USDJPY 73
EURAUD 67
EURGBP 45
CADJPY 45
EURNZD 44
CADCHF 39
GBPJPY 32
GBPUSD 30
EURUSD 28
EURSGD 25
EURCHF 21
GBPCHF 17
USDCAD 15
XAUUSD 5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 232
EURCAD 160
AUDNZD -70
EURJPY 149
AUDCAD 137
GBPCAD 79
USDCHF 87
CHFJPY -5
GBPAUD 94
AUDJPY 80
NZDCAD 74
AUDUSD 34
GBPSGD 53
NZDJPY -8
USDSGD 34
AUDSGD -18
SGDJPY 76
NZDUSD 69
AUDCHF 94
CHFSGD 109
NZDCHF 58
USDJPY 98
EURAUD 107
EURGBP 51
CADJPY -29
EURNZD 65
CADCHF 47
GBPJPY 66
GBPUSD 30
EURUSD 40
EURSGD 29
EURCHF 54
GBPCHF 32
USDCAD 13
XAUUSD 35
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 47K
EURCAD 26K
AUDNZD -4.5K
EURJPY 28K
AUDCAD 20K
GBPCAD 20K
USDCHF 9.5K
CHFJPY -4.5K
GBPAUD 19K
AUDJPY 16K
NZDCAD 12K
AUDUSD 5K
GBPSGD 11K
NZDJPY 12K
USDSGD 5.6K
AUDSGD 2.4K
SGDJPY 14K
NZDUSD 7.7K
AUDCHF 9.1K
CHFSGD 15K
NZDCHF 6.8K
USDJPY 21K
EURAUD 18K
EURGBP 4.4K
CADJPY -4.5K
EURNZD 11K
CADCHF 4K
GBPJPY 11K
GBPUSD 3.4K
EURUSD 5.1K
EURSGD 4.3K
EURCHF 4.4K
GBPCHF 3.1K
USDCAD 2.2K
XAUUSD 3.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32.44 EUR
Worst trade: -54 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 295
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +239.53 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.65 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
0.00 × 1
TriveEurope-Live2
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Capital.ComBah-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
tegasFX-Main-UK
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.55 × 20
VTMarkets-Live 6
0.76 × 21
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.33 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.70 × 10
OxSecurities-Live
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real26
5.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real5
5.18 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
Top1Group-Live
7.67 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.39 × 162
FxPro-MT5 Live02
11.51 × 35
Exness-MT5Real10
13.67 × 6
18 more...
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Carro Capital Trader Grid — Medium Risk

Carro Capital Trader Grid runs a fully automated grid strategy across up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously. Using a medium risk profile, the system balances consistent position scaling with responsible drawdown control — making it suitable for traders who want meaningful returns without overexposing their capital.

Each currency pair is managed independently, with adaptive strategy activation per symbol and live drawdown monitoring per currency group.

No manual intervention required — entry, scaling, and exit logic are handled automatically, 24/5.

How it works:

  • Trades up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with independent logic per symbol
  • Adaptive strategy activation per pair based on market conditions
  • Real-time drawdown limits per currency group, with automatic pausing of high-risk symbols
  • Live dashboard: P&L by pair, live spread monitoring, open position overview
  • No martingale — consistent logic validated across multi-year test periods
  • Compatible with prop firm challenges and capital acceleration programs

Minimum setup: $500+ account, 1:30 leverage, gold disabled Preferred setup: $10,000+ account, 1:500 leverage, all pairs including gold enabled

On smaller accounts or lower leverage, we recommend disabling selected pairs to maintain capital efficiency and better risk distribution.

A low-spread broker is strongly recommended.


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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CARRO CAPITAL TRADER GRID 1
30 USD per month
378%
1
786
USD
2.4K
EUR
37
99%
3 587
92%
100%
1.91
0.53
EUR
33%
1:500
Copy

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