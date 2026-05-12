Carro Capital Trader Grid — Medium Risk

Carro Capital Trader Grid runs a fully automated grid strategy across up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously. Using a medium risk profile, the system balances consistent position scaling with responsible drawdown control — making it suitable for traders who want meaningful returns without overexposing their capital.

Each currency pair is managed independently, with adaptive strategy activation per symbol and live drawdown monitoring per currency group.

No manual intervention required — entry, scaling, and exit logic are handled automatically, 24/5.

How it works:

Trades up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with independent logic per symbol

Adaptive strategy activation per pair based on market conditions

Real-time drawdown limits per currency group, with automatic pausing of high-risk symbols

Live dashboard: P&L by pair, live spread monitoring, open position overview

No martingale — consistent logic validated across multi-year test periods

Compatible with prop firm challenges and capital acceleration programs

Minimum setup: $500+ account, 1:30 leverage, gold disabled Preferred setup: $10,000+ account, 1:500 leverage, all pairs including gold enabled

On smaller accounts or lower leverage, we recommend disabling selected pairs to maintain capital efficiency and better risk distribution.

A low-spread broker is strongly recommended.