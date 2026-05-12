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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / EA Follow Trend Ajaib
Rido Irwansyah

EA Follow Trend Ajaib

Rido Irwansyah
Rido Irwansyah

Rido Irwansyah

Trader is Live
More info Whatsapp +6282128769785
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
1 / 932 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 173%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
20 926
Profit Trades:
10 905 (52.11%)
Loss Trades:
10 021 (47.89%)
Best trade:
19 909.39 USD
Worst trade:
-19 618.87 USD
Gross Profit:
7 192 594.74 USD (4 216 185 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 061 036.31 USD (3 417 040 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (442.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20 194.39 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
86.12%
Max deposit load:
0.38%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
48.76
Long Trades:
11 243 (53.73%)
Short Trades:
9 683 (46.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
54.07 USD
Average Profit:
659.57 USD
Average Loss:
-604.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 540.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20 008.87 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.97%
Annual Forecast:
194.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
907.50 USD
Maximal:
23 208.00 USD (3.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.16% (3 423.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.95% (14 165.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDecn 20926
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDecn 1.1M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDecn 799K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19 909.39 USD
Worst trade: -19 619 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +442.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 540.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MohicansMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

More Info EA WA : 082128769785
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 23:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.26 03:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.15 09:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.15 02:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.14 18:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.14 17:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.12 21:57
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.05.12 20:57
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.05.12 09:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.12 09:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.12 09:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA Follow Trend Ajaib
100 USD per month
173%
1
932
USD
857K
USD
21
0%
20 926
52%
86%
1.18
54.07
USD
12%
1:500
Copy

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