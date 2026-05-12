- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
20 926
Profit Trades:
10 905 (52.11%)
Loss Trades:
10 021 (47.89%)
Best trade:
19 909.39 USD
Worst trade:
-19 618.87 USD
Gross Profit:
7 192 594.74 USD (4 216 185 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 061 036.31 USD (3 417 040 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (442.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20 194.39 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
86.12%
Max deposit load:
0.38%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
48.76
Long Trades:
11 243 (53.73%)
Short Trades:
9 683 (46.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
54.07 USD
Average Profit:
659.57 USD
Average Loss:
-604.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 540.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20 008.87 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.97%
Annual Forecast:
194.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
907.50 USD
Maximal:
23 208.00 USD (3.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.16% (3 423.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.95% (14 165.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDecn
|20926
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDecn
|1.1M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDecn
|799K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19 909.39 USD
Worst trade: -19 619 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +442.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 540.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MohicansMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
More Info EA WA : 082128769785
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
173%
1
932
USD
USD
857K
USD
USD
21
0%
20 926
52%
86%
1.18
54.07
USD
USD
12%
1:500