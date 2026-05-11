The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.00 × 1 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real5 0.00 × 1 VTMarkets-Live 6 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.54 × 892 Exness-MT5Real7 0.80 × 56 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 0.90 × 21 Exness-MT5Real15 1.13 × 365 FPMarketsLLC-Live 1.13 × 53 FusionMarkets-Live 1.17 × 65 ICTrading-MT5-4 1.22 × 226 Exness-MT5Real12 1.48 × 83 GOMarketsMU-Live 1.50 × 26 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 1.77 × 83 PlexyTrade-Server01 2.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real2 3.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 3.29 × 316 Exness-MT5Real8 3.29 × 382 Exness-MT5Real 3.67 × 42 Exness-MT5Real6 4.00 × 50 Exness-MT5Real11 4.00 × 11 Exness-MT5Real28 5.00 × 9 Ava-Real 1-MT5 5.42 × 19 VantageInternational-Live 5.78 × 152 12 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor