- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
319
Profit Trades:
282 (88.40%)
Loss Trades:
37 (11.60%)
Best trade:
5.84 USD
Worst trade:
-5.01 USD
Gross Profit:
111.49 USD (65 554 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68.43 USD (33 462 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
60 (11.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.66 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
5.97%
Max deposit load:
22.38%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
41 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.16
Long Trades:
132 (41.38%)
Short Trades:
187 (58.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
0.40 USD
Average Loss:
-1.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-6.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.41 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.56%
Annual Forecast:
-6.79%
Algo trading:
29%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.45 USD
Maximal:
10.36 USD (7.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.42% (10.09 USD)
By Equity:
4.64% (5.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|124
|EURUSD
|112
|USDJPY
|71
|BTCUSD
|12
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|23
|EURUSD
|12
|USDJPY
|1
|BTCUSD
|7
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|3K
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|USDJPY
|746
|BTCUSD
|27K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.84 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.05 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.54 × 892
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.80 × 56
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.90 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.13 × 365
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.13 × 53
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.17 × 65
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.22 × 226
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.48 × 83
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.50 × 26
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.77 × 83
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|3.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.29 × 316
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|3.29 × 382
|
Exness-MT5Real
|3.67 × 42
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|4.00 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.00 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|5.00 × 9
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.42 × 19
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.78 × 152
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
USD
107
USD
USD
13
29%
319
88%
6%
1.62
0.13
USD
USD
9%
1:500