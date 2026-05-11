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Liong Edwin Invanio

NABUNG FOREX

Liong Edwin Invanio
Liong Edwin Invanio

Liong Edwin Invanio

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 49%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
319
Profit Trades:
282 (88.40%)
Loss Trades:
37 (11.60%)
Best trade:
5.84 USD
Worst trade:
-5.01 USD
Gross Profit:
111.49 USD (65 554 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68.43 USD (33 462 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
60 (11.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.66 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
5.97%
Max deposit load:
22.38%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
41 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.16
Long Trades:
132 (41.38%)
Short Trades:
187 (58.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
0.40 USD
Average Loss:
-1.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-6.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.41 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.56%
Annual Forecast:
-6.79%
Algo trading:
29%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.45 USD
Maximal:
10.36 USD (7.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.42% (10.09 USD)
By Equity:
4.64% (5.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 124
EURUSD 112
USDJPY 71
BTCUSD 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 23
EURUSD 12
USDJPY 1
BTCUSD 7
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 3K
EURUSD 1.7K
USDJPY 746
BTCUSD 27K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.84 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.54 × 892
Exness-MT5Real7
0.80 × 56
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.90 × 21
Exness-MT5Real15
1.13 × 365
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.13 × 53
FusionMarkets-Live
1.17 × 65
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.22 × 226
Exness-MT5Real12
1.48 × 83
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.50 × 26
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.77 × 83
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.29 × 316
Exness-MT5Real8
3.29 × 382
Exness-MT5Real
3.67 × 42
Exness-MT5Real6
4.00 × 50
Exness-MT5Real11
4.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real28
5.00 × 9
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.42 × 19
VantageInternational-Live
5.78 × 152
12 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.20 14:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.14 14:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.11 16:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.11 16:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NABUNG FOREX
50 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
107
USD
13
29%
319
88%
6%
1.62
0.13
USD
9%
1:500
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