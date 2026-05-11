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Chuntoku Goto

RTAG GOLD 5M

Chuntoku Goto
Chuntoku Goto

Chuntoku Goto

RTAG GOLD TRADER — Developed a unique, one‑of‑a‑kind EA exclusively for GOLD, built on over 10 years of discretionary trading experience.
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2026 285%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9 573
Profit Trades:
7 052 (73.66%)
Loss Trades:
2 521 (26.33%)
Best trade:
12 113.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-25 942.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
2 364 802.00 JPY (175 334 124 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 796 606.00 JPY (6 850 857 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
105 (35 888.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
87 556.00 JPY (64)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
4.20%
Max deposit load:
55.28%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
2135
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.10
Long Trades:
3 457 (36.11%)
Short Trades:
6 116 (63.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
59.35 JPY
Average Profit:
335.34 JPY
Average Loss:
-712.66 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
60 (-74 970.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-96 553.00 JPY (16)
Monthly growth:
80.97%
Algo trading:
57%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 JPY
Maximal:
183 481.00 JPY (23.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.03% (161 928.00 JPY)
By Equity:
46.03% (216 144.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9433
JP225 48
BTCUSD 10
USOIL 4
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5K
JP225 65
BTCUSD 5
USOIL 3
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.1M
JP225 74K
BTCUSD 34K
USOIL 184
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12 113.00 JPY
Worst trade: -25 942 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 64
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +35 888.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -74 970.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 4
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 2
ClonTrader-Live
0.00 × 13
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 6
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real22
0.00 × 15
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 38
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.01 × 97
Exness-MT5Real8
0.34 × 258
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.48 × 524
19 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
GOLDのEAトレードをベースにGOLD以外の裁量も時々行います
No reviews
2026.07.30 13:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.30 09:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.30 08:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.28 18:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.28 16:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.25 05:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 16:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.10 08:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.10 07:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.10 06:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.10 05:49
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.10 04:49
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.10 03:49
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.08 12:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.08 11:21
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.08 10:21
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.08 09:21
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.08 02:52
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.08 01:52
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.07 17:46
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RTAG GOLD 5M
200 USD per month
285%
0
0
USD
646K
JPY
13
57%
9 573
73%
4%
1.31
59.35
JPY
46%
1:500
Copy

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