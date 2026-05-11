- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9 573
Profit Trades:
7 052 (73.66%)
Loss Trades:
2 521 (26.33%)
Best trade:
12 113.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-25 942.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
2 364 802.00 JPY (175 334 124 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 796 606.00 JPY (6 850 857 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
105 (35 888.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
87 556.00 JPY (64)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
4.20%
Max deposit load:
55.28%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
2135
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.10
Long Trades:
3 457 (36.11%)
Short Trades:
6 116 (63.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
59.35 JPY
Average Profit:
335.34 JPY
Average Loss:
-712.66 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
60 (-74 970.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-96 553.00 JPY (16)
Monthly growth:
80.97%
Algo trading:
57%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 JPY
Maximal:
183 481.00 JPY (23.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.03% (161 928.00 JPY)
By Equity:
46.03% (216 144.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9433
|JP225
|48
|BTCUSD
|10
|USOIL
|4
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5K
|JP225
|65
|BTCUSD
|5
|USOIL
|3
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.1M
|JP225
|74K
|BTCUSD
|34K
|USOIL
|184
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12 113.00 JPY
Worst trade: -25 942 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 64
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +35 888.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -74 970.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 4
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 10
|0.00 × 2
|
ClonTrader-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 6
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 38
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.01 × 97
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.34 × 258
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.48 × 524
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
200 USD per month
285%
0
0
USD
USD
646K
JPY
JPY
13
57%
9 573
73%
4%
1.31
59.35
JPY
JPY
46%
1:500