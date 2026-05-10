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Maik Prothmann

AlphaRegime MT5

Maik Prothmann
Maik Prothmann

Maik Prothmann

During the high school I developed my passion for the stock market. In order to deal further with this passion, I decided to study International Financial Management. In 2014 I graduated this study successfully with a Bachelor in International Financial Management.
1 topic 25 comments
0 reviews
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -36%
GBEbrokers-LIVE
1:30
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
471
Profit Trades:
206 (43.73%)
Loss Trades:
265 (56.26%)
Best trade:
75.80 EUR
Worst trade:
-52.88 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 701.31 EUR (8 659 258 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 213.41 EUR (8 943 607 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (69.29 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
124.21 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
81.30%
Max deposit load:
99.49%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.74
Long Trades:
237 (50.32%)
Short Trades:
234 (49.68%)
Profit Factor:
0.77
Expected Payoff:
-1.09 EUR
Average Profit:
8.26 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.35 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-44.10 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-208.98 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
-35.05%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
514.77 EUR
Maximal:
688.29 EUR (13.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.73% (510.29 EUR)
By Equity:
19.37% (163.85 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 268
US500.c 71
DE40n.c 68
XAUUSD 38
DJ30.c 18
USDJPY 4
EURUSD 2
SOLUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -156
US500.c -103
DE40n.c -246
XAUUSD -220
DJ30.c 185
USDJPY -25
EURUSD 0
SOLUSD -19
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -9K
US500.c -107K
DE40n.c -256K
XAUUSD -19K
DJ30.c 108K
USDJPY -337
EURUSD 10
SOLUSD -1.1K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.80 EUR
Worst trade: -53 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +69.29 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -44.10 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GBEbrokers-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
GBEbrokers-LIVE
0.50 × 407
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
AlphaRegime - Systematic Multi-Timeframe Strategy

Fully automated algorithmic trading system operating on different timeframes.

Approach:
  • Multi-timeframe analysis combining trend, momentum, and volatility indicators
  • Machine learning model trained on 5+ years of historical data
  • Regime-aware filtering to adapt to changing market conditions
  • Fixed risk per trade with predefined TP/SL levels (1:1 risk-reward)
Characteristics:
  • Average hold time: 1-7 hours
  • Trades both directions (BUY and SELL)
  • No martingale, no grid, hedging possible
  • Fully systematic — no manual intervention

Instruments: EURUSD, BTCUSD, XAUUSD, US500, DE40 

Risk management: Fixed lot size with hard TP/SL on every trade. No open-ended exposure.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trade at your own risk.

No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.21 09:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.07 01:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.01 17:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 14:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.30 20:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 12:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.30 08:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 05:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.26 14:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.24 05:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 02:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.27% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.24 00:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.23 05:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 04:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.19 19:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.18 14:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 08:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.10 15:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.10 14:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AlphaRegime MT5
30 USD per month
-36%
0
0
USD
685
EUR
13
80%
471
43%
81%
0.76
-1.09
EUR
43%
1:30
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