- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
471
Profit Trades:
206 (43.73%)
Loss Trades:
265 (56.26%)
Best trade:
75.80 EUR
Worst trade:
-52.88 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 701.31 EUR (8 659 258 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 213.41 EUR (8 943 607 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (69.29 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
124.21 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
81.30%
Max deposit load:
99.49%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.74
Long Trades:
237 (50.32%)
Short Trades:
234 (49.68%)
Profit Factor:
0.77
Expected Payoff:
-1.09 EUR
Average Profit:
8.26 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.35 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-44.10 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-208.98 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
-35.05%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
514.77 EUR
Maximal:
688.29 EUR (13.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.73% (510.29 EUR)
By Equity:
19.37% (163.85 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|268
|US500.c
|71
|DE40n.c
|68
|XAUUSD
|38
|DJ30.c
|18
|USDJPY
|4
|EURUSD
|2
|SOLUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-156
|US500.c
|-103
|DE40n.c
|-246
|XAUUSD
|-220
|DJ30.c
|185
|USDJPY
|-25
|EURUSD
|0
|SOLUSD
|-19
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-9K
|US500.c
|-107K
|DE40n.c
|-256K
|XAUUSD
|-19K
|DJ30.c
|108K
|USDJPY
|-337
|EURUSD
|10
|SOLUSD
|-1.1K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +75.80 EUR
Worst trade: -53 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +69.29 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -44.10 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GBEbrokers-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
AlphaRegime - Systematic Multi-Timeframe Strategy
Fully automated algorithmic trading system operating on different timeframes.
Approach:
- Multi-timeframe analysis combining trend, momentum, and volatility indicators
- Machine learning model trained on 5+ years of historical data
- Regime-aware filtering to adapt to changing market conditions
- Fixed risk per trade with predefined TP/SL levels (1:1 risk-reward)
Characteristics:
- Average hold time: 1-7 hours
- Trades both directions (BUY and SELL)
- No martingale, no grid, hedging possible
- Fully systematic — no manual intervention
Instruments: EURUSD, BTCUSD, XAUUSD, US500, DE40
Risk management: Fixed lot size with hard TP/SL on every trade. No open-ended exposure.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trade at your own risk.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-36%
0
0
USD
USD
685
EUR
EUR
13
80%
471
43%
81%
0.76
-1.09
EUR
EUR
43%
1:30