This is a completely different strategy compared to the existing ones, but with a very important philosophy:

👉 it is very close to the concept of Forex Classico, as it adopts a conservative and highly selective approach.

This is not a strategy that continuously opens trades.

👉 It works patiently, waiting only for truly favorable market conditions.

⸻

⚙️ How it works

• Multi-logic strategy with trend and volatility analysis

• Advanced filters to select only high-probability setups

• Adaptive system that adjusts to market conditions

• Trading focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold)

Selective entries → fewer trades, but more precise ones

👉 The operational structure is based on an advanced grid management logic, but with a completely different approach compared to traditional systems:

❌ No martingale

❌ No impulsive trading

❌ No rigid stop losses

👉 The system manages positions dynamically and in a controlled manner, adapting to the market.

⸻

🧠 Strategy Logic

The key point is one:

👉 high selectivity

The system uses multiple filters and very strict entry conditions.

👉 It does not force trades

👉 It avoids entries during uncertain market phases

Positions are opened only when market conditions are strongly favorable, with an approach based on precision and control.

⸻

🛡 Risk Management

Maximum drawdown set: 30%

Over the last 8 months, the system has never exceeded approximately 4% drawdown.

The 30% limit is intended only for extreme market scenarios.

👉 The goal is to maintain long-term stability and consistency.

⸻

💰 Trading Conditions

Recommended minimum deposit: €500

Recommended leverage: 1:500

⸻

🎯 Strengths

• Intelligent and highly selective approach

• Philosophy similar to Forex Classico (fewer trades, higher quality)

• Advanced grid structure without martingale

• Greater stability in copy trading

• Reduction of unnecessary trades

Ideal for those seeking precision and control on Gold.

⸻

⚠️ Strategic Positioning

👉 In my opinion, this strategy represents the second strongest pillar within the system.

It was created to complement Forex Classico with a specific focus on Gold, while maintaining a conservative approach.

⸻

⚠️ Important Note

This strategy is not designed for those seeking constant trading activity or instant results.

👉 It is a strategy built to work with logic, patience, and precision.

⸻

🚀 Conclusion

Gold Precision was created with one clear objective:

👉 trade less, but trade better.