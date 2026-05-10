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Alan Gilberto Pirovino

Golden Precision

Alan Gilberto Pirovino
Alan Gilberto Pirovino

Alan Gilberto Pirovino

I specialize in VPS configuration, EA installation, and MT4/MT5 environment optimization.
I help traders set up their automated systems securely and ensure stable 24/7 operation.
I help optimize your EA environment for stability and resource efficiency on VPS.
2 comments
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 -28%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
236
Profit Trades:
148 (62.71%)
Loss Trades:
88 (37.29%)
Best trade:
31.60 EUR
Worst trade:
-64.55 EUR
Gross Profit:
593.26 EUR (68 075 pips)
Gross Loss:
-958.24 EUR (106 857 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (56.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.87 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
8.81%
Max deposit load:
11.33%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
167 (70.76%)
Short Trades:
69 (29.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.62
Expected Payoff:
-1.55 EUR
Average Profit:
4.01 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.89 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-526.58 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-526.58 EUR (15)
Monthly growth:
-41.45%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
364.98 EUR
Maximal:
633.27 EUR (49.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.79% (633.27 EUR)
By Equity:
36.37% (537.86 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 236
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r -416
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r -39K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.60 EUR
Worst trade: -65 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.23 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -526.58 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is a completely different strategy compared to the existing ones, but with a very important philosophy:

👉 it is very close to the concept of Forex Classico, as it adopts a conservative and highly selective approach.

This is not a strategy that continuously opens trades.

👉 It works patiently, waiting only for truly favorable market conditions.

⚙️ How it works

• Multi-logic strategy with trend and volatility analysis

• Advanced filters to select only high-probability setups

• Adaptive system that adjusts to market conditions

• Trading focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold)

Selective entries → fewer trades, but more precise ones

👉 The operational structure is based on an advanced grid management logic, but with a completely different approach compared to traditional systems:

❌ No martingale
❌ No impulsive trading
❌ No rigid stop losses

👉 The system manages positions dynamically and in a controlled manner, adapting to the market.

🧠 Strategy Logic

The key point is one:

👉 high selectivity

The system uses multiple filters and very strict entry conditions.

👉 It does not force trades
👉 It avoids entries during uncertain market phases

Positions are opened only when market conditions are strongly favorable, with an approach based on precision and control.

🛡 Risk Management

Maximum drawdown set: 30%
Over the last 8 months, the system has never exceeded approximately 4% drawdown.
The 30% limit is intended only for extreme market scenarios.

👉 The goal is to maintain long-term stability and consistency.

💰 Trading Conditions

Recommended minimum deposit: €500
Recommended leverage: 1:500

🎯 Strengths

• Intelligent and highly selective approach

• Philosophy similar to Forex Classico (fewer trades, higher quality)

• Advanced grid structure without martingale

• Greater stability in copy trading

• Reduction of unnecessary trades

Ideal for those seeking precision and control on Gold.

⚠️ Strategic Positioning

👉 In my opinion, this strategy represents the second strongest pillar within the system.

It was created to complement Forex Classico with a specific focus on Gold, while maintaining a conservative approach.

⚠️ Important Note

This strategy is not designed for those seeking constant trading activity or instant results.

👉 It is a strategy built to work with logic, patience, and precision.

🚀 Conclusion

Gold Precision was created with one clear objective:

👉 trade less, but trade better.


No reviews
2026.08.04 22:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.29 16:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 15:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 12:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 22:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 15:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 06:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 05:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.18 13:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.11 01:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.29 09:27
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.28 20:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.28 19:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.26 23:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.20 21:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.20 21:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.20 19:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.15 07:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.12 20:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.12 20:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Golden Precision
100 USD per month
-28%
0
0
USD
852
EUR
12
94%
236
62%
9%
0.61
-1.55
EUR
43%
1:500
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