- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|236
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|-416
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|-39K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This is a completely different strategy compared to the existing ones, but with a very important philosophy:
👉 it is very close to the concept of Forex Classico, as it adopts a conservative and highly selective approach.
This is not a strategy that continuously opens trades.
👉 It works patiently, waiting only for truly favorable market conditions.
⸻
⚙️ How it works
• Multi-logic strategy with trend and volatility analysis
• Advanced filters to select only high-probability setups
• Adaptive system that adjusts to market conditions
• Trading focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold)
Selective entries → fewer trades, but more precise ones
👉 The operational structure is based on an advanced grid management logic, but with a completely different approach compared to traditional systems:
❌ No martingale
❌ No impulsive trading
❌ No rigid stop losses
👉 The system manages positions dynamically and in a controlled manner, adapting to the market.
⸻
🧠 Strategy Logic
The key point is one:
👉 high selectivity
The system uses multiple filters and very strict entry conditions.
👉 It does not force trades
👉 It avoids entries during uncertain market phases
Positions are opened only when market conditions are strongly favorable, with an approach based on precision and control.
⸻
🛡 Risk Management
Maximum drawdown set: 30%
Over the last 8 months, the system has never exceeded approximately 4% drawdown.
The 30% limit is intended only for extreme market scenarios.
👉 The goal is to maintain long-term stability and consistency.
⸻
💰 Trading Conditions
Recommended minimum deposit: €500
Recommended leverage: 1:500
⸻
🎯 Strengths
• Intelligent and highly selective approach
• Philosophy similar to Forex Classico (fewer trades, higher quality)
• Advanced grid structure without martingale
• Greater stability in copy trading
• Reduction of unnecessary trades
Ideal for those seeking precision and control on Gold.
⸻
⚠️ Strategic Positioning
👉 In my opinion, this strategy represents the second strongest pillar within the system.
It was created to complement Forex Classico with a specific focus on Gold, while maintaining a conservative approach.
⸻
⚠️ Important Note
This strategy is not designed for those seeking constant trading activity or instant results.
👉 It is a strategy built to work with logic, patience, and precision.
⸻
🚀 Conclusion
Gold Precision was created with one clear objective:
👉 trade less, but trade better.
USD
EUR
EUR