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Alejandro Estrada Eguia

Eguia Quant Labs

Alejandro Estrada Eguia
Alejandro Estrada Eguia

Alejandro Estrada Eguia

  • Tecnico en Celulares at  Libera Cel
  • Mexico
  • 258
Fanatico de los Robots de Trading :)
Me gusta ver peliculas en Netflix
4 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
99
Profit Trades:
58 (58.58%)
Loss Trades:
41 (41.41%)
Best trade:
505.20 USD
Worst trade:
-445.80 USD
Gross Profit:
5 540.94 USD (11 851 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 366.78 USD (7 782 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (224.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 001.53 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
56.80%
Max deposit load:
17.85%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.93
Long Trades:
51 (51.52%)
Short Trades:
48 (48.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
21.96 USD
Average Profit:
95.53 USD
Average Loss:
-82.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 099.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 099.45 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
0.83%
Annual Forecast:
10.09%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
131.46 USD
Maximal:
1 123.70 USD (1.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.11% (1 122.16 USD)
By Equity:
3.07% (3 095.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 93
XAUUSD 6
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 2.3K
XAUUSD -130
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 3.5K
XAUUSD 617
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +505.20 USD
Worst trade: -446 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +224.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 099.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.33 × 12
Darwinex-Live
0.37 × 2196
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.53 × 43
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
RoboForex-Pro
4.50 × 18
12 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
probando mi estrategia para ver si soy rentable y poder vivir de esto :)
No reviews
2026.08.03 10:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.30 10:34
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 07:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 20:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.14 12:42
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 03:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.02 16:49
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.77% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.02 15:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.23 02:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 21:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.31 21:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.31 21:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 19:50 2026.05.25 19:50:20  

Hemos hecho algunas mejoras en la gestion del riesgo del bot

2026.05.19 18:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.11 17:54
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.11 17:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.11 17:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Eguia Quant Labs
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
102K
USD
13
96%
99
58%
57%
1.64
21.96
USD
3%
1:200
Copy

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