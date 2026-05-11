- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
99
Profit Trades:
58 (58.58%)
Loss Trades:
41 (41.41%)
Best trade:
505.20 USD
Worst trade:
-445.80 USD
Gross Profit:
5 540.94 USD (11 851 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 366.78 USD (7 782 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (224.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 001.53 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
56.80%
Max deposit load:
17.85%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.93
Long Trades:
51 (51.52%)
Short Trades:
48 (48.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
21.96 USD
Average Profit:
95.53 USD
Average Loss:
-82.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 099.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 099.45 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
0.83%
Annual Forecast:
10.09%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
131.46 USD
Maximal:
1 123.70 USD (1.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.11% (1 122.16 USD)
By Equity:
3.07% (3 095.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|93
|XAUUSD
|6
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.3K
|XAUUSD
|-130
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|3.5K
|XAUUSD
|617
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +505.20 USD
Worst trade: -446 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +224.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 099.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.33 × 12
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.37 × 2196
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.53 × 43
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.50 × 18
probando mi estrategia para ver si soy rentable y poder vivir de esto :)
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
102K
USD
USD
13
96%
99
58%
57%
1.64
21.96
USD
USD
3%
1:200