- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 205
Profit Trades:
835 (69.29%)
Loss Trades:
370 (30.71%)
Best trade:
328.20 USD
Worst trade:
-326.22 USD
Gross Profit:
10 581.53 USD (34 563 967 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 152.78 USD (28 861 524 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (222.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
539.73 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
28.45%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.23
Long Trades:
613 (50.87%)
Short Trades:
592 (49.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
3.68 USD
Average Profit:
12.67 USD
Average Loss:
-16.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-885.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-885.22 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
1.26%
Annual Forecast:
15.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
977.30 USD
Maximal:
1 048.16 USD (20.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.67% (1 048.16 USD)
By Equity:
77.12% (7 112.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|891
|ETHUSD
|248
|XTIUSD
|66
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|4.9K
|ETHUSD
|-421
|XTIUSD
|-73
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|6.1M
|ETHUSD
|-251K
|XTIUSD
|-18K
|
20M 40M 60M
|
20M 40M 60M
|
20M 40M 60M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +328.20 USD
Worst trade: -326 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +222.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -885.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Weltrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 507
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 78
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.00 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 11
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 20
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 133
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.45 × 49
This signal trades by authors MultiFXbot EA on Crypto assets
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
86%
0
0
USD
USD
19K
USD
USD
29
100%
1 205
69%
100%
1.71
3.68
USD
USD
77%
1:500