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Roman Meskhidze

CryptoZif

Roman Meskhidze
Roman Meskhidze

Roman Meskhidze

4.6 (15)
Blog www.profxportal.com
3 products 5 signals 13 topics 59 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 86%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 205
Profit Trades:
835 (69.29%)
Loss Trades:
370 (30.71%)
Best trade:
328.20 USD
Worst trade:
-326.22 USD
Gross Profit:
10 581.53 USD (34 563 967 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 152.78 USD (28 861 524 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (222.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
539.73 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
28.45%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.23
Long Trades:
613 (50.87%)
Short Trades:
592 (49.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
3.68 USD
Average Profit:
12.67 USD
Average Loss:
-16.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-885.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-885.22 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
1.26%
Annual Forecast:
15.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
977.30 USD
Maximal:
1 048.16 USD (20.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.67% (1 048.16 USD)
By Equity:
77.12% (7 112.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 891
ETHUSD 248
XTIUSD 66
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 4.9K
ETHUSD -421
XTIUSD -73
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 6.1M
ETHUSD -251K
XTIUSD -18K
20M 40M 60M
20M 40M 60M
20M 40M 60M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +328.20 USD
Worst trade: -326 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +222.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -885.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Weltrade-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 507
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 78
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 11
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 20
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 133
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.45 × 49
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This signal trades by authors MultiFXbot EA on Crypto assets
No reviews
2026.07.02 08:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 07:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 02:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 00:36
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 21:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 20:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 19:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 16:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 15:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 23:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 17:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.28 13:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.28 12:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.27 22:24
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.27 21:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.27 20:24
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.27 13:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.27 12:18
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.27 10:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.27 09:16
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CryptoZif
30 USD per month
86%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
29
100%
1 205
69%
100%
1.71
3.68
USD
77%
1:500
Copy

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