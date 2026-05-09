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Ming Bo

Portfolio Strategy 2

Ming Bo
Ming Bo

Ming Bo

2 (2)
4 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 69%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 343
Profit Trades:
825 (61.42%)
Loss Trades:
518 (38.57%)
Best trade:
131.18 USD
Worst trade:
-83.99 USD
Gross Profit:
5 604.75 USD (6 422 184 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 581.50 USD (6 056 729 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (79.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
266.52 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
94.49%
Max deposit load:
21.44%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
112
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.69
Long Trades:
731 (54.43%)
Short Trades:
612 (45.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.76 USD
Average Profit:
6.79 USD
Average Loss:
-8.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-44.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-193.56 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
16.20%
Annual Forecast:
196.57%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
380.50 USD (18.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.62% (379.90 USD)
By Equity:
6.64% (133.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 467
BTCUSD 233
USDJPY 166
GBPUSD 126
EURUSD 126
NASUSD 108
GBPAUD 48
EURAUD 31
AUDCAD 24
AUDUSD 14
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 732
BTCUSD 27
USDJPY 60
GBPUSD 2
EURUSD 4
NASUSD 19
GBPAUD 53
EURAUD 71
AUDCAD 23
AUDUSD 33
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 74K
BTCUSD 274K
USDJPY 8.8K
GBPUSD 937
EURUSD 1.2K
NASUSD 2.5K
GBPAUD 1.5K
EURAUD 1.3K
AUDCAD 518
AUDUSD 392
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +131.18 USD
Worst trade: -84 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -44.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.03 × 36
Exness-MT5Real
5.83 × 6
FxPro-MT5
9.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
10.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
18.79 × 52
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
19.25 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.06 18:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.30 07:02
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.19 04:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.08 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 19:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.25 22:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 14:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.25 13:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 00:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.22 21:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.20 10:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.18 21:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.09 06:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Portfolio Strategy 2
30 USD per month
69%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
15
97%
1 343
61%
94%
1.22
0.76
USD
19%
1:500
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