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Son Tung Nguyen

Rapid ROI 3

Son Tung Nguyen
Son Tung Nguyen

Son Tung Nguyen

0 reviews
Reliability
77 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 53%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 180
Profit Trades:
752 (63.72%)
Loss Trades:
428 (36.27%)
Best trade:
142.90 USD
Worst trade:
-158.22 USD
Gross Profit:
9 789.65 USD (352 209 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 942.86 USD (539 042 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (205.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
205.66 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
77.58%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
14 days
Recovery Factor:
6.05
Long Trades:
499 (42.29%)
Short Trades:
681 (57.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
2.41 USD
Average Profit:
13.02 USD
Average Loss:
-16.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-77.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-158.22 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.15%
Annual Forecast:
26.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
470.86 USD (6.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.80% (470.86 USD)
By Equity:
94.03% (12 778.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CHFJPY 172
NZDCHF 138
EURJPY 130
NZDJPY 128
GBPCHF 100
GBPCAD 96
EURUSD 68
CADJPY 62
EURCAD 56
AUDJPY 53
AUDCAD 39
AUDUSD 31
NZDUSD 28
NZDCAD 26
USDCHF 18
USDCAD 18
AUDNZD 14
GBPUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY 226
NZDCHF 429
EURJPY -85
NZDJPY 362
GBPCHF 746
GBPCAD -438
EURUSD 311
CADJPY 183
EURCAD 224
AUDJPY 150
AUDCAD 148
AUDUSD 101
NZDUSD 170
NZDCAD 92
USDCHF 134
USDCAD 51
AUDNZD 32
GBPUSD 9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY -89K
NZDCHF -20K
EURJPY -86K
NZDJPY 2.9K
GBPCHF 14K
GBPCAD -40K
EURUSD 3.2K
CADJPY 4.5K
EURCAD 7.3K
AUDJPY 4.3K
AUDCAD 4.8K
AUDUSD -4.2K
NZDUSD 3.8K
NZDCAD 2.8K
USDCHF 2.5K
USDCAD 1.5K
AUDNZD -59
GBPUSD 144
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +142.90 USD
Worst trade: -158 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +205.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -77.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

SuperForex-ECN
0.00 × 24
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.10 × 10
Tickmill02-Live
0.44 × 18
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.50 × 14
ICMarkets-Live02
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live02
0.50 × 371
ICMarkets-Live19
0.66 × 113
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.67 × 1765
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.68 × 22
FBS-Real-7
0.81 × 26
ICMarkets-Live22
0.91 × 1395
Exness-Real17
0.93 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.93 × 330
Exness-Real9
0.93 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.99 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.99 × 1368
ICMarkets-Live20
1.00 × 9
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.00 × 633
ICMarketsEU-Live17
1.02 × 43
ICMarkets-Live05
1.03 × 36
Tickmill-Live09
1.03 × 606
FusionMarkets-Live
1.03 × 630
ACYCapital-Live02
1.06 × 86
345 more...
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Focus: Recovering investment cost and achieving profitability fast.

Timescale: Can vary depending on the investment, but typically within weeks, months, or a year.

Benefits: Provides early validation of the investment's value, boosts cash flow, and fuels further growth.


No reviews
2026.05.09 06:16
High current drawdown in 78% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.09 06:16
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
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