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Zaheer Khan

The Real Break Out

Zaheer Khan
Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan

0 reviews
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 -10%
Exness-MT5Real33
1:400
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
603
Profit Trades:
382 (63.34%)
Loss Trades:
221 (36.65%)
Best trade:
231.82 USD
Worst trade:
-77.06 USD
Gross Profit:
3 882.42 USD (2 182 245 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 986.34 USD (1 765 756 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (96.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
243.24 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
8.14%
Max deposit load:
11.74%
Latest trade:
17 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.16
Long Trades:
328 (54.39%)
Short Trades:
275 (45.61%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.17 USD
Average Profit:
10.16 USD
Average Loss:
-18.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-231.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-231.60 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-24.36%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
22%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
466.47 USD
Maximal:
635.47 USD (74.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.52% (630.58 USD)
By Equity:
10.98% (191.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 595
BTCUSD 5
ETHUSD 1
EURUSD 1
USDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -103
BTCUSD -1
ETHUSD 0
EURUSD 0
USDJPY 0
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 425K
BTCUSD -9K
ETHUSD 40
EURUSD -2
USDJPY 2
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +231.82 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +96.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -231.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Breakout strategy for Gold. No Martingale No grid. Big Risk to reward 
No reviews
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 08:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 00:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.16 14:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.12 23:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 00:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.07 01:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.06 08:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.28 22:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 19:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.25% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.16 18:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 15:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 14:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.28% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.08 18:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.03 09:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.29 16:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.24 23:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.15 00:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.14 14:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.12 02:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The Real Break Out
50 USD per month
-10%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
17
22%
603
63%
8%
0.97
-0.17
USD
31%
1:400
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