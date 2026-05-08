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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Alpha Exit Engine V2
Daniel Antonio Quesada Camacho

Alpha Exit Engine V2

Daniel Antonio Quesada Camacho
Daniel Antonio Quesada Camacho

Daniel Antonio Quesada Camacho

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 152
Profit Trades:
838 (72.74%)
Loss Trades:
314 (27.26%)
Best trade:
84.54 USD
Worst trade:
-69.30 USD
Gross Profit:
2 726.54 USD (1 126 419 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 120.95 USD (169 201 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (46.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.89 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.60%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
110
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.71
Long Trades:
787 (68.32%)
Short Trades:
365 (31.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
0.53 USD
Average Profit:
3.25 USD
Average Loss:
-6.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-41.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-84.92 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.23%
Annual Forecast:
2.88%
Algo trading:
57%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.45 USD
Maximal:
163.31 USD (0.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.12% (117.25 USD)
By Equity:
0.62% (624.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 394
SP500 283
EURUSD 266
NDX 133
GDAXI 33
XAUUSD 28
GBPJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 451
SP500 237
EURUSD -38
NDX 166
GDAXI -94
XAUUSD -35
GBPJPY -6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 19K
SP500 22K
EURUSD -3.5K
NDX 18K
GDAXI -7.8K
XAUUSD -3.3K
GBPJPY -1K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +84.54 USD
Worst trade: -69 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
FXOpen-MT5
0.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.91 × 362
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.97 × 147
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
Darwinex-Live
1.67 × 2320
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Algorithmic strategy focused on intelligent exit management, using dynamic ATR, individual take profits, and global closures to optimize risk control and equity stability.

Designed to adapt to market volatility, it prioritizes consistency over precision in entries.

-Recommended mirror copy
-Recommended capital:

Minimum: $500
Normal: $1000
Optimal: $2000
No reviews
2026.08.07 22:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 13:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 22:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 14:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 09:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 22:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 16:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 21:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.16 18:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 15:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 13:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 10:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.06 13:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.29 15:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.25 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.17 16:08
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.11 17:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.10 18:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.08 12:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Alpha Exit Engine V2
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
101K
USD
13
57%
1 152
72%
100%
1.28
0.53
USD
1%
1:200
Copy

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