- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 152
Profit Trades:
838 (72.74%)
Loss Trades:
314 (27.26%)
Best trade:
84.54 USD
Worst trade:
-69.30 USD
Gross Profit:
2 726.54 USD (1 126 419 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 120.95 USD (169 201 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (46.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.89 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.60%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
110
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.71
Long Trades:
787 (68.32%)
Short Trades:
365 (31.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
0.53 USD
Average Profit:
3.25 USD
Average Loss:
-6.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-41.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-84.92 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.23%
Annual Forecast:
2.88%
Algo trading:
57%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.45 USD
Maximal:
163.31 USD (0.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.12% (117.25 USD)
By Equity:
0.62% (624.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|394
|SP500
|283
|EURUSD
|266
|NDX
|133
|GDAXI
|33
|XAUUSD
|28
|GBPJPY
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|451
|SP500
|237
|EURUSD
|-38
|NDX
|166
|GDAXI
|-94
|XAUUSD
|-35
|GBPJPY
|-6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|19K
|SP500
|22K
|EURUSD
|-3.5K
|NDX
|18K
|GDAXI
|-7.8K
|XAUUSD
|-3.3K
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +84.54 USD
Worst trade: -69 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.75 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.91 × 362
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.97 × 147
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.07 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.67 × 2320
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
Algorithmic strategy focused on intelligent exit management, using dynamic ATR, individual take profits, and global closures to optimize risk control and equity stability.
Designed to adapt to market volatility, it prioritizes consistency over precision in entries.
-Recommended mirror copy
-Recommended capital:
Minimum: $500
Normal: $1000
Optimal: $2000
Designed to adapt to market volatility, it prioritizes consistency over precision in entries.
-Recommended mirror copy
-Recommended capital:
Minimum: $500
Normal: $1000
Optimal: $2000
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
101K
USD
USD
13
57%
1 152
72%
100%
1.28
0.53
USD
USD
1%
1:200