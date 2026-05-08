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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Apex Glory V1 Darwinex
Yi Hsiu Tsai

Apex Glory V1 Darwinex

Yi Hsiu Tsai
Yi Hsiu Tsai

Yi Hsiu Tsai

4.8 (30)
Philosophy
A professional quant team converting institutional insights into robust algorithms. Guided by "The Golden Discipline," we prioritize consistency over market noise as our sole measure of success.
Core Strengths
Tech-Driven: Fusion of Machine Learning and institutional Price Action.
3 products 5 signals 3 topics 4 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
52 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 30%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
141
Profit Trades:
95 (67.37%)
Loss Trades:
46 (32.62%)
Best trade:
108.66 USD
Worst trade:
-118.23 USD
Gross Profit:
920.14 USD (97 806 pips)
Gross Loss:
-770.97 USD (73 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (53.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.24 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
14.40%
Max deposit load:
35.75%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.72
Long Trades:
141 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
9.69 USD
Average Loss:
-16.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-142.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.09 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.31%
Annual Forecast:
52.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
208.29 USD (25.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.23% (208.19 USD)
By Equity:
21.18% (174.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 141
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 149
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 24K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +108.66 USD
Worst trade: -118 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -142.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.16 21:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.16 20:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 20:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.23 20:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.15 20:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.08 20:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.28 20:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.14 20:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.11 12:52
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.11% of days out of 271 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.11 12:09
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.11 12:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.08 19:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 79 days. This comprises 4.36% of days out of the 1812 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.08 19:10
80% of trades performed within 53 days. This comprises 2.92% of days out of the 1812 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.08 19:10
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Apex Glory V1 Darwinex
99 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
649
USD
52
100%
141
67%
14%
1.19
1.06
USD
25%
1:200
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