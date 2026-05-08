- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
141
Profit Trades:
95 (67.37%)
Loss Trades:
46 (32.62%)
Best trade:
108.66 USD
Worst trade:
-118.23 USD
Gross Profit:
920.14 USD (97 806 pips)
Gross Loss:
-770.97 USD (73 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (53.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.24 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
14.40%
Max deposit load:
35.75%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.72
Long Trades:
141 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
9.69 USD
Average Loss:
-16.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-142.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.09 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.31%
Annual Forecast:
52.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
208.29 USD (25.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.23% (208.19 USD)
By Equity:
21.18% (174.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|141
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|149
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|24K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +108.66 USD
Worst trade: -118 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -142.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
649
USD
USD
52
100%
141
67%
14%
1.19
1.06
USD
USD
25%
1:200