- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5 548
Profit Trades:
5 128 (92.42%)
Loss Trades:
420 (7.57%)
Best trade:
200 100.00 USD
Worst trade:
-25 150.00 USD
Gross Profit:
10 345 411.25 USD (422 824 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 021 765.10 USD (179 203 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
98 (246 587.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
278 200.00 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
1.60%
Max deposit load:
3.77%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
123
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
70.81
Long Trades:
2 709 (48.83%)
Short Trades:
2 839 (51.17%)
Profit Factor:
2.57
Expected Payoff:
1 139.81 USD
Average Profit:
2 017.44 USD
Average Loss:
-9 575.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-6 936.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50 300.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
26.22%
Annual Forecast:
318.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
89 300.00 USD (2.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.58% (19 480.32 USD)
By Equity:
1.23% (40 400.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDp
|4761
|GBPUSDp
|434
|AUDNZDp
|114
|NZDCADp
|93
|AUDCADp
|81
|EURGBPp
|31
|CADCHFp
|14
|AUDCHFp
|13
|EURUSDp
|7
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDp
|6.3M
|GBPUSDp
|63K
|AUDNZDp
|-735
|NZDCADp
|4.7K
|AUDCADp
|1.7K
|EURGBPp
|-802
|CADCHFp
|-1.9K
|AUDCHFp
|1.3K
|EURUSDp
|445
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDp
|187K
|GBPUSDp
|12K
|AUDNZDp
|13K
|NZDCADp
|23K
|AUDCADp
|17K
|EURGBPp
|-4.8K
|CADCHFp
|-7.6K
|AUDCHFp
|4.7K
|EURUSDp
|2.5K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +200 100.00 USD
Worst trade: -25 150 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +246 587.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 936.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CWGMarketsSVGLtd-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Modified the judgment logic of resistance and support levels for higher trading frequency!
Added the M1 timeframe.
Optimized for low-spread ECN accounts!
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
83%
0
0
USD
USD
6.4M
USD
USD
206
100%
5 548
92%
2%
2.57
1 139.81
USD
USD
12%
1:100