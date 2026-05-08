- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
68
Profit Trades:
44 (64.70%)
Loss Trades:
24 (35.29%)
Best trade:
10.46 USD
Worst trade:
-15.48 USD
Gross Profit:
79.27 USD (62 379 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55.06 USD (49 385 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (14.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.58 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
0.13%
Max deposit load:
17.90%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
39 seconds
Recovery Factor:
1.56
Long Trades:
33 (48.53%)
Short Trades:
35 (51.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
1.80 USD
Average Loss:
-2.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-3.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.48 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.87%
Annual Forecast:
216.79%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.96 USD
Maximal:
15.48 USD (19.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.74% (6.07 USD)
By Equity:
2.02% (1.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|44
|BTCUSD
|24
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|30
|BTCUSD
|-5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|BTCUSD
|11K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.46 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
以交易黄金为主，每次只交易一个订单并且每个订单都有严格风控管理---
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
USD
113
USD
USD
13
92%
68
64%
0%
1.43
0.36
USD
USD
12%
1:500