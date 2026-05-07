- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1872
|GDAXI
|141
|GBPAUD
|121
|EURAUD
|100
|AUDCAD
|90
|SP500
|90
|NDX
|84
|AUDUSD
|31
|WS30
|23
|GBPCAD
|19
|EURUSD
|9
|GBPNZD
|9
|EURJPY
|9
|NZDCAD
|8
|CADJPY
|8
|AUDJPY
|8
|GBPCHF
|8
|USDCAD
|4
|GBPUSD
|3
|EURCAD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|53K
|GDAXI
|10K
|GBPAUD
|-5K
|EURAUD
|2.1K
|AUDCAD
|703
|SP500
|-12K
|NDX
|1.2K
|AUDUSD
|1.3K
|WS30
|-163
|GBPCAD
|-197
|EURUSD
|40
|GBPNZD
|-331
|EURJPY
|-133
|NZDCAD
|127
|CADJPY
|112
|AUDJPY
|-409
|GBPCHF
|321
|USDCAD
|5
|GBPUSD
|14
|EURCAD
|-101
|EURGBP
|10
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|724K
|GDAXI
|-2.3K
|GBPAUD
|-3.3K
|EURAUD
|4.3K
|AUDCAD
|5.8K
|SP500
|-9.2K
|NDX
|-5.8K
|AUDUSD
|2K
|WS30
|-2.8K
|GBPCAD
|-561
|EURUSD
|-3.2K
|GBPNZD
|-1.8K
|EURJPY
|-4K
|NZDCAD
|2.1K
|CADJPY
|2.4K
|AUDJPY
|-4.4K
|GBPCHF
|567
|USDCAD
|-116
|GBPUSD
|-372
|EURCAD
|-1.3K
|EURGBP
|174
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.69 × 208
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.82 × 6030
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.00 × 5
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.01 × 417
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.53 × 43
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.00 × 13
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
Cyber Wolfdog Trading — CWDT YQRB is a systematic, rules-based signal focused on breakout and momentum conditions in Gold (XAUUSD) and major equity index CFDs, including:
- US30 (Dow Jones / Wall Street 30)
- US500 (S&P 500)
- USTEC (Nasdaq 100)
- DE40 (Germany 40 / DAX)
The trading approach is diversified: multiple independent strategy “sleeves” run in parallel, each with its own timeframe, entry/exit logic and risk budget—so no single setup dominates the account.
Risk is managed through predefined position sizing and protective exits, with structured trade management (targets, break-even and trailing when conditions allow). Exposure may be reduced around major US macro releases to limit the impact of extreme volatility.
What to expect
- Trade frequency can vary; quiet periods are normal.
- Drawdowns can occur; this is not a low-risk product.
- Best results typically come from conservative copy settings and stable execution.
Broker & VPS Support (important)
Execution quality matters (spreads, slippage, contract specifications, symbol naming). Cyber Wolfdog Trading can recommend and provide access to suitable brokers for the instruments traded, and we can also arrange a reliable VPS solution to support stable 24/5 connectivity and consistent copying.
Broker IC Trading: https://www.ictrading.com/?camp=77685
Broker Darwinex: https://www.darwinex.com/register?ac=tJG5Kw7PU1XIBDhLReVNOdFhqbQ3LaOK7wHCxsQHh8U%3D&lang=en
Broker Darwinex Zero: https://www.darwinexzero.com?fpr=5zr17
Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872
MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller
Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership
Website: https://ebooks.cyberwolfdogtrading.com/
Contact: https://linktr.ee/cyberwolfdogtrading
USD
USD
USD