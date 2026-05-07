Cyber Wolfdog Trading — CWDT YQRB is a systematic, rules-based signal focused on breakout and momentum conditions in Gold (XAUUSD) and major equity index CFDs, including:

US30 (Dow Jones / Wall Street 30)

(Dow Jones / Wall Street 30) US500 (S&P 500)

(S&P 500) USTEC (Nasdaq 100)

(Nasdaq 100) DE40 (Germany 40 / DAX)

The trading approach is diversified: multiple independent strategy “sleeves” run in parallel, each with its own timeframe, entry/exit logic and risk budget—so no single setup dominates the account.

Risk is managed through predefined position sizing and protective exits, with structured trade management (targets, break-even and trailing when conditions allow). Exposure may be reduced around major US macro releases to limit the impact of extreme volatility.

What to expect

Trade frequency can vary; quiet periods are normal.

Drawdowns can occur; this is not a low-risk product.

a low-risk product. Best results typically come from conservative copy settings and stable execution.

Broker & VPS Support (important)

Execution quality matters (spreads, slippage, contract specifications, symbol naming). Cyber Wolfdog Trading can recommend and provide access to suitable brokers for the instruments traded, and we can also arrange a reliable VPS solution to support stable 24/5 connectivity and consistent copying.

Broker IC Trading: https://www.ictrading.com/?camp=77685

Broker Darwinex: https://www.darwinex.com/register?ac=tJG5Kw7PU1XIBDhLReVNOdFhqbQ3LaOK7wHCxsQHh8U%3D&lang=en

Broker Darwinex Zero: https://www.darwinexzero.com?fpr=5zr17

Broker Roboforex:

Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872

MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller

Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership

Website: https://ebooks.cyberwolfdogtrading.com/

Contact: https://linktr.ee/cyberwolfdogtrading











