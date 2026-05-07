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Chiwi's IT

CWDT YQRB

Chiwi's IT
Chiwi's IT

Chiwi's IT

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Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 51%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 641
Profit Trades:
1 747 (66.14%)
Loss Trades:
894 (33.85%)
Best trade:
6 135.33 USD
Worst trade:
-3 450.31 USD
Gross Profit:
167 599.69 USD (1 990 104 pips)
Gross Loss:
-116 827.78 USD (1 288 320 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (3 607.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18 845.64 USD (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
91.71%
Max deposit load:
96.34%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
177
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.24
Long Trades:
1 214 (45.97%)
Short Trades:
1 427 (54.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
19.22 USD
Average Profit:
95.94 USD
Average Loss:
-130.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-2 606.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 488.21 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
0.98%
Annual Forecast:
11.94%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.36 USD
Maximal:
22 651.00 USD (14.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.48% (22 651.50 USD)
By Equity:
5.24% (8 026.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1872
GDAXI 141
GBPAUD 121
EURAUD 100
AUDCAD 90
SP500 90
NDX 84
AUDUSD 31
WS30 23
GBPCAD 19
EURUSD 9
GBPNZD 9
EURJPY 9
NZDCAD 8
CADJPY 8
AUDJPY 8
GBPCHF 8
USDCAD 4
GBPUSD 3
EURCAD 2
EURGBP 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 53K
GDAXI 10K
GBPAUD -5K
EURAUD 2.1K
AUDCAD 703
SP500 -12K
NDX 1.2K
AUDUSD 1.3K
WS30 -163
GBPCAD -197
EURUSD 40
GBPNZD -331
EURJPY -133
NZDCAD 127
CADJPY 112
AUDJPY -409
GBPCHF 321
USDCAD 5
GBPUSD 14
EURCAD -101
EURGBP 10
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 724K
GDAXI -2.3K
GBPAUD -3.3K
EURAUD 4.3K
AUDCAD 5.8K
SP500 -9.2K
NDX -5.8K
AUDUSD 2K
WS30 -2.8K
GBPCAD -561
EURUSD -3.2K
GBPNZD -1.8K
EURJPY -4K
NZDCAD 2.1K
CADJPY 2.4K
AUDJPY -4.4K
GBPCHF 567
USDCAD -116
GBPUSD -372
EURCAD -1.3K
EURGBP 174
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 135.33 USD
Worst trade: -3 450 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 607.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 606.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.69 × 208
Darwinex-Live
0.82 × 6030
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 5
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.01 × 417
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.53 × 43
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.00 × 13
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Cyber Wolfdog Trading — CWDT YQRB is a systematic, rules-based signal focused on breakout and momentum conditions in Gold (XAUUSD) and major equity index CFDs, including:

  • US30 (Dow Jones / Wall Street 30)
  • US500 (S&P 500)
  • USTEC (Nasdaq 100)
  • DE40 (Germany 40 / DAX)

The trading approach is diversified: multiple independent strategy “sleeves” run in parallel, each with its own timeframe, entry/exit logic and risk budget—so no single setup dominates the account.

Risk is managed through predefined position sizing and protective exits, with structured trade management (targets, break-even and trailing when conditions allow). Exposure may be reduced around major US macro releases to limit the impact of extreme volatility.

What to expect

  • Trade frequency can vary; quiet periods are normal.
  • Drawdowns can occur; this is not a low-risk product.
  • Best results typically come from conservative copy settings and stable execution.

Broker & VPS Support (important)

Execution quality matters (spreads, slippage, contract specifications, symbol naming). Cyber Wolfdog Trading can recommend and provide access to suitable brokers for the instruments traded, and we can also arrange a reliable VPS solution to support stable 24/5 connectivity and consistent copying.

Broker IC Trading: https://www.ictrading.com/?camp=77685

Broker Darwinex: https://www.darwinex.com/register?ac=tJG5Kw7PU1XIBDhLReVNOdFhqbQ3LaOK7wHCxsQHh8U%3D&lang=en

Broker Darwinex Zero: https://www.darwinexzero.com?fpr=5zr17

Broker Roboforex:

Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872

MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller

Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership

Website: https://ebooks.cyberwolfdogtrading.com/

Contact: https://linktr.ee/cyberwolfdogtrading




No reviews
2026.05.07 20:44
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.31% of days out of 130 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CWDT YQRB
50 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
151K
USD
32
93%
2 641
66%
92%
1.43
19.22
USD
14%
1:200
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