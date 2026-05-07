SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EDFURIOUS
Edvaldo Marcos

EDFURIOUS

Edvaldo Marcos
Edvaldo Marcos

Edvaldo Marcos

0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 37 USD per month
growth since 2026 51%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
283
Profit Trades:
221 (78.09%)
Loss Trades:
62 (21.91%)
Best trade:
51.89 USD
Worst trade:
-69.61 USD
Gross Profit:
950.30 USD (79 778 pips)
Gross Loss:
-440.83 USD (94 022 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (36.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
102.29 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
73.45%
Max deposit load:
49.06%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.10
Long Trades:
180 (63.60%)
Short Trades:
103 (36.40%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
1.80 USD
Average Profit:
4.30 USD
Average Loss:
-7.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-28.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-98.91 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.57%
Annual Forecast:
116.12%
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
164.28 USD (50.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.15% (164.28 USD)
By Equity:
46.76% (641.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 124
EURUSD 89
.JP225Cash 61
USDJPY 5
AUDUSD 3
USDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 308
EURUSD 110
.JP225Cash 88
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
USDCHF 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
EURUSD 2.2K
.JP225Cash -37K
USDJPY 162
AUDUSD 77
USDCHF 58
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +51.89 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-06
0.00 × 2
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.27 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
0.36 × 76
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.48 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.55 × 29
ThreeTrader-Live
0.57 × 37
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.74 × 43
Tickmill-Live10
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.89 × 27
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.96 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 28
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.04 × 27
DooPrime-Live 2
1.17 × 6
VantageMarkets-Live 11
1.24 × 1630
Exness-Real17
1.41 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.45 × 42
58 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 12:56
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 17:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.13 17:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.10 13:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 09:19
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 06:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 05:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.15 11:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.07 18:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.07 18:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EDFURIOUS
37 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
14
6%
283
78%
73%
2.15
1.80
USD
47%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.