- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
283
Profit Trades:
221 (78.09%)
Loss Trades:
62 (21.91%)
Best trade:
51.89 USD
Worst trade:
-69.61 USD
Gross Profit:
950.30 USD (79 778 pips)
Gross Loss:
-440.83 USD (94 022 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (36.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
102.29 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
73.45%
Max deposit load:
49.06%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.10
Long Trades:
180 (63.60%)
Short Trades:
103 (36.40%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
1.80 USD
Average Profit:
4.30 USD
Average Loss:
-7.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-28.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-98.91 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.57%
Annual Forecast:
116.12%
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
164.28 USD (50.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.15% (164.28 USD)
By Equity:
46.76% (641.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|124
|EURUSD
|89
|.JP225Cash
|61
|USDJPY
|5
|AUDUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|308
|EURUSD
|110
|.JP225Cash
|88
|USDJPY
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|EURUSD
|2.2K
|.JP225Cash
|-37K
|USDJPY
|162
|AUDUSD
|77
|USDCHF
|58
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +51.89 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.48 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-06
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.27 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.36 × 76
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.48 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.55 × 29
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.57 × 37
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.74 × 43
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.89 × 27
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.96 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 28
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|1.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.04 × 27
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|1.17 × 6
|
VantageMarkets-Live 11
|1.24 × 1630
|
Exness-Real17
|1.41 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.45 × 42
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
37 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
14
6%
283
78%
73%
2.15
1.80
USD
USD
47%
1:500