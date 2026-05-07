The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 Axi-US06-Live 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 15 TradeMaxGlobal-Live11 0.08 × 12 RoboForex-Prime 0.33 × 9 Capital.com-Real 0.57 × 128 TitanFX-02 0.60 × 10 GoMarkets-Real 10 0.65 × 274 TradeMaxGlobal-Live10 1.59 × 22 Exness-Real18 2.00 × 1 GTCGlobalSA-Live 2 4.58 × 77 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor