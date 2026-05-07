- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
371
Profit Trades:
176 (47.43%)
Loss Trades:
195 (52.56%)
Best trade:
92.46 USD
Worst trade:
-64.04 USD
Gross Profit:
3 107.46 USD (311 448 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 468.91 USD (246 048 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (201.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
201.75 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
40.17%
Max deposit load:
2.82%
Latest trade:
22 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.36
Long Trades:
200 (53.91%)
Short Trades:
171 (46.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
1.72 USD
Average Profit:
17.66 USD
Average Loss:
-12.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-270.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-270.08 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
2.69%
Annual Forecast:
32.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.50 USD
Maximal:
270.08 USD (17.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.80% (270.08 USD)
By Equity:
9.66% (108.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|370
|AUDUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|639
|AUDUSD
|0
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|65K
|AUDUSD
|-19
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +92.46 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +201.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -270.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 15
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live11
|0.08 × 12
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.33 × 9
|
Capital.com-Real
|0.57 × 128
|
TitanFX-02
|0.60 × 10
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.65 × 274
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.59 × 22
|
Exness-Real18
|2.00 × 1
|
GTCGlobalSA-Live 2
|4.58 × 77
EA trading gold max 2 orders
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
76%
0
0
USD
USD
990
USD
USD
13
0%
371
47%
40%
1.25
1.72
USD
USD
25%
1:500