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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SniperGold
Ng Pak Yew

SniperGold

Ng Pak Yew
Ng Pak Yew

Ng Pak Yew

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 76%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
371
Profit Trades:
176 (47.43%)
Loss Trades:
195 (52.56%)
Best trade:
92.46 USD
Worst trade:
-64.04 USD
Gross Profit:
3 107.46 USD (311 448 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 468.91 USD (246 048 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (201.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
201.75 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
40.17%
Max deposit load:
2.82%
Latest trade:
22 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.36
Long Trades:
200 (53.91%)
Short Trades:
171 (46.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
1.72 USD
Average Profit:
17.66 USD
Average Loss:
-12.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-270.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-270.08 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
2.69%
Annual Forecast:
32.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.50 USD
Maximal:
270.08 USD (17.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.80% (270.08 USD)
By Equity:
9.66% (108.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 370
AUDUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 639
AUDUSD 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 65K
AUDUSD -19
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +92.46 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +201.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -270.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Axi-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 15
TradeMaxGlobal-Live11
0.08 × 12
RoboForex-Prime
0.33 × 9
Capital.com-Real
0.57 × 128
TitanFX-02
0.60 × 10
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.65 × 274
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.59 × 22
Exness-Real18
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalSA-Live 2
4.58 × 77
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
EA trading gold max 2 orders
No reviews
2026.07.23 07:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.15 02:49
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 03:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.12 23:33
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.08 07:56
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.9% of days out of 77 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 05:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.07 05:41
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.95% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.06 00:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.02 03:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.30 01:58
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 00:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.26 15:04
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 00:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.21 21:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.19 17:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.15 06:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 01:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.10 20:27
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.18 06:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SniperGold
30 USD per month
76%
0
0
USD
990
USD
13
0%
371
47%
40%
1.25
1.72
USD
25%
1:500
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