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Tan Phan Ngoc

SFEA AI 9

Tan Phan Ngoc
Tan Phan Ngoc

Tan Phan Ngoc

45 topics 222 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 146%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
356
Profit Trades:
234 (65.73%)
Loss Trades:
122 (34.27%)
Best trade:
520.90 USD
Worst trade:
-538.62 USD
Gross Profit:
8 426.57 USD (2 492 386 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 021.50 USD (458 398 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (729.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
906.46 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.53%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
9.71
Long Trades:
152 (42.70%)
Short Trades:
204 (57.30%)
Profit Factor:
2.79
Expected Payoff:
15.18 USD
Average Profit:
36.01 USD
Average Loss:
-24.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-35.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-544.89 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.60%
Annual Forecast:
116.43%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.21 USD
Maximal:
556.79 USD (6.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.39% (494.12 USD)
By Equity:
47.88% (4 173.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 137
XTIUSD 104
AUDCAD 34
NZDCAD 24
BTCUSD 13
AUDUSD 11
XAGEUR 10
NZDUSD 10
XAUCHF 8
XAUUSD 3
XAGUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 53
XTIUSD 4.7K
AUDCAD 41
NZDCAD 54
BTCUSD 167
AUDUSD 27
XAGEUR 114
NZDUSD 31
XAUCHF 167
XAUUSD 6
XAGUSD 16
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 6.6K
XTIUSD 9K
AUDCAD 8.8K
NZDCAD 7.8K
BTCUSD 2M
AUDUSD 3.8K
XAGEUR 11K
NZDUSD 3.2K
XAUCHF 13K
XAUUSD 525
XAGUSD 1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +520.90 USD
Worst trade: -539 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +729.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageMarkets-Live 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.53 × 205
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.56 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.65 × 1593
FPTradingLLC-Live4
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live03
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.85 × 1878
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
0.91 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.08 × 492
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.10 × 1385
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.09 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
2.29 × 680
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.43 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.55 × 33
RSGFinance-Live
2.57 × 23
TradersWay-Live
3.21 × 19
ICMarkets-Live14
3.65 × 72
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
3.97 × 36
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live06
4.90 × 94
PlaceATrade-Real-4
5.76 × 435
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Make sure you're on a RAW/ECN account and your broker has the same pairs. Recommend using IC Markets like me.

Please use a leverage of 1:500 and Using MQL5 VPS is recommended. 

It's great to see your progress. Share your experience to help others. Your review is appreciated.


No reviews
2026.07.13 18:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.10 00:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.22 13:34
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.19 15:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.18 23:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.18 18:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.18 14:24
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.07 23:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.07 07:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SFEA AI 9
30 USD per month
146%
0
0
USD
8.5K
USD
24
99%
356
65%
100%
2.78
15.18
USD
48%
1:500
Copy

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