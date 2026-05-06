SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Andre Trolezi
Andre Trolezi

Andre Trolezi

Andre Trolezi
Andre Trolezi

Andre Trolezi

Estrategista em Operações Quantitativas na AUGE|Capital Solutions
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 390 USD per month
growth since 2025 26%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
959
Profit Trades:
778 (81.12%)
Loss Trades:
181 (18.87%)
Best trade:
31.19 USD
Worst trade:
-32.92 USD
Gross Profit:
1 193.51 USD (138 218 pips)
Gross Loss:
-929.95 USD (96 760 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
94 (89.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
89.07 USD (94)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.16%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.01
Long Trades:
453 (47.24%)
Short Trades:
506 (52.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
0.27 USD
Average Profit:
1.53 USD
Average Loss:
-5.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-41.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.94 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
7.08%
Annual Forecast:
85.86%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.50 USD
Maximal:
65.68 USD (5.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.65% (65.48 USD)
By Equity:
10.58% (122.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 558
AUDCADxx 388
AUDNZDxx 3
GBPNZDxx 2
EURNZDxx 2
NZDJPYxx 2
NZDUSDxx 2
USDJPYxx 1
EURUSDxx 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADxx 10
AUDCADxx 238
AUDNZDxx 2
GBPNZDxx 6
EURNZDxx 3
NZDJPYxx 1
NZDUSDxx 4
USDJPYxx 0
EURUSDxx 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADxx 7.4K
AUDCADxx 33K
AUDNZDxx 235
GBPNZDxx 545
EURNZDxx 311
NZDJPYxx 140
NZDUSDxx 225
USDJPYxx 10
EURUSDxx -2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.19 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 94
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.28 21:07
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.15% of days out of 217 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 14:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.06 23:30
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 3.76% of days out of 133 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Andre Trolezi
390 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
33
96%
959
81%
100%
1.28
0.27
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.