- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 155
Profit Trades:
854 (73.93%)
Loss Trades:
301 (26.06%)
Best trade:
71.58 EUR
Worst trade:
-753.16 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 509.05 EUR (79 360 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 620.01 EUR (113 982 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (26.94 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.58 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
98.98%
Max deposit load:
199.58%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.68
Long Trades:
584 (50.56%)
Short Trades:
571 (49.44%)
Profit Factor:
0.42
Expected Payoff:
-1.83 EUR
Average Profit:
1.77 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.03 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-3 096.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 096.13 EUR (33)
Monthly growth:
12.96%
Annual Forecast:
157.29%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 512.79 EUR
Maximal:
3 096.13 EUR (55.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.45% (3 096.13 EUR)
By Equity:
61.71% (3 445.62 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|654
|EURUSD
|375
|USDCHF
|97
|EURGBP
|29
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-141
|EURUSD
|-1.7K
|USDCHF
|-366
|EURGBP
|-186
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-7K
|EURUSD
|-14K
|USDCHF
|-10K
|EURGBP
|-3.5K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +71.58 EUR
Worst trade: -753 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 33
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.94 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 096.13 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
200 USD per month
-42%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
EUR
EUR
16
96%
1 155
73%
99%
0.41
-1.83
EUR
EUR
62%
1:500