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Serhii Omelchuk

Airsoft Max

Serhii Omelchuk
Serhii Omelchuk

Serhii Omelchuk

  • Trader & coach trainer at  Dealing hall
  • Ukraine
  • 943
I work on FOREX market since 2007, on NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX since 2010. During this time was gained huge experience in the day trading and medium-term trading. Until 2014, worked with a team of traders in the non-public dealing hall, engaged in manual trading and development of Automated Trading
1 comment
0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2026 -42%
LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 155
Profit Trades:
854 (73.93%)
Loss Trades:
301 (26.06%)
Best trade:
71.58 EUR
Worst trade:
-753.16 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 509.05 EUR (79 360 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 620.01 EUR (113 982 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (26.94 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.58 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
98.98%
Max deposit load:
199.58%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.68
Long Trades:
584 (50.56%)
Short Trades:
571 (49.44%)
Profit Factor:
0.42
Expected Payoff:
-1.83 EUR
Average Profit:
1.77 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.03 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-3 096.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 096.13 EUR (33)
Monthly growth:
12.96%
Annual Forecast:
157.29%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 512.79 EUR
Maximal:
3 096.13 EUR (55.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.45% (3 096.13 EUR)
By Equity:
61.71% (3 445.62 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 654
EURUSD 375
USDCHF 97
EURGBP 29
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -141
EURUSD -1.7K
USDCHF -366
EURGBP -186
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -7K
EURUSD -14K
USDCHF -10K
EURGBP -3.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +71.58 EUR
Worst trade: -753 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 33
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.94 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 096.13 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Мій персональний торговий рахунок.
No reviews
2026.07.08 09:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.01 15:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.01 14:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 14:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 08:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 07:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.19 05:34
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.17 19:10
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 14:39
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 13:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 12:37
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 11:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 10:37
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 06:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 02:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 01:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.08 00:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.07 21:34
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Airsoft Max
200 USD per month
-42%
0
0
USD
2.9K
EUR
16
96%
1 155
73%
99%
0.41
-1.83
EUR
62%
1:500
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