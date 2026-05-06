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Boris Gulikov

BG 2026

Boris Gulikov
Boris Gulikov

Boris Gulikov

3.5 (45)
10 products 1 signal 1 topic 688 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 8%
AMarkets-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
23 (95.83%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.17%)
Best trade:
5.70 USD
Worst trade:
-1.56 USD
Gross Profit:
31.59 USD (4 291 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.56 USD (182 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (31.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31.59 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.11
Trading activity:
40.53%
Max deposit load:
1.10%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
19.25
Long Trades:
9 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
15 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
20.25
Expected Payoff:
1.25 USD
Average Profit:
1.37 USD
Average Loss:
-1.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.56 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.56 USD
Maximal:
1.56 USD (0.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.79% (7.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADb 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADb 30
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADb 4.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.70 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Automated trading.

The strategy is based on returning to the average price value.

Average is used. Minimum deposit for copying is 400$. Minimum leverage is 1:100

No reviews
2026.07.29 19:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.15 07:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.03 06:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.22 08:21
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.17 20:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.17 09:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.02 14:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.02 13:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.29 13:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.07 17:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.07 17:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.06 07:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.06 07:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.06 07:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.06 07:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.06 07:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BG 2026
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
429
USD
14
100%
24
95%
41%
20.24
1.25
USD
2%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.