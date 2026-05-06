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Xian Qin Ceng

Sun shine EA

Xian Qin Ceng
Xian Qin Ceng

Xian Qin Ceng

  • 18377371587（WeChat） at  Hong Kong
  • China
  • 18052
4.2 (64)
Chinese circle friends, WeChat:+8618377371587
Friends in the foreign language circle, Telegram：@Tianxiahui_123
Deeply understand the foreign exchange market,
Having years of manual trading experience and extensive experience in developing quantitative trading systems,
14 products 7 signals 109 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 56%
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 150
Profit Trades:
1 477 (68.69%)
Loss Trades:
673 (31.30%)
Best trade:
2 037.00 USD
Worst trade:
-436.81 USD
Gross Profit:
14 405.11 USD (190 108 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 798.09 USD (317 770 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (24.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 542.41 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
97.94%
Max deposit load:
1.42%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.72
Long Trades:
605 (28.14%)
Short Trades:
1 545 (71.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
2.61 USD
Average Profit:
9.75 USD
Average Loss:
-13.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-16.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 189.14 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.31%
Annual Forecast:
28.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
477.22 USD
Maximal:
1 189.14 USD (11.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.02% (1 189.14 USD)
By Equity:
6.18% (926.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 571
XAUUSD 523
NZDUSD 426
USDCHF 285
GBPCHF 183
EURCAD 158
GBPCAD 3
EURUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 2.7K
XAUUSD -773
NZDUSD 2K
USDCHF 939
GBPCHF 512
EURCAD 188
GBPCAD 70
EURUSD 9
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 459
XAUUSD -101K
NZDUSD -14K
USDCHF -19K
GBPCHF 6.6K
EURCAD -7.3K
GBPCAD 4.8K
EURUSD 917
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 037.00 USD
Worst trade: -437 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 4
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 3
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.00 × 2
EquitiGroupLtd-Live
0.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
2.11 × 19
TickmillUK-Live
2.20 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
4.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
6.89 × 421
Exness-MT5Real35
12.13 × 290
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Sun shine EA
No reviews
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.16 17:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.08 08:22
No swaps are charged
2026.07.08 08:22
No swaps are charged
2026.05.19 07:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sun shine EA
49 USD per month
56%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
29
0%
2 150
68%
98%
1.63
2.61
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

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