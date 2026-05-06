- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 150
Profit Trades:
1 477 (68.69%)
Loss Trades:
673 (31.30%)
Best trade:
2 037.00 USD
Worst trade:
-436.81 USD
Gross Profit:
14 405.11 USD (190 108 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 798.09 USD (317 770 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (24.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 542.41 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
97.94%
Max deposit load:
1.42%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.72
Long Trades:
605 (28.14%)
Short Trades:
1 545 (71.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
2.61 USD
Average Profit:
9.75 USD
Average Loss:
-13.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-16.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 189.14 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.31%
Annual Forecast:
28.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
477.22 USD
Maximal:
1 189.14 USD (11.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.02% (1 189.14 USD)
By Equity:
6.18% (926.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|571
|XAUUSD
|523
|NZDUSD
|426
|USDCHF
|285
|GBPCHF
|183
|EURCAD
|158
|GBPCAD
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|2.7K
|XAUUSD
|-773
|NZDUSD
|2K
|USDCHF
|939
|GBPCHF
|512
|EURCAD
|188
|GBPCAD
|70
|EURUSD
|9
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|459
|XAUUSD
|-101K
|NZDUSD
|-14K
|USDCHF
|-19K
|GBPCHF
|6.6K
|EURCAD
|-7.3K
|GBPCAD
|4.8K
|EURUSD
|917
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 037.00 USD
Worst trade: -437 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 3
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EquitiGroupLtd-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|2.11 × 19
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.20 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.00 × 1
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|6.89 × 421
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|12.13 × 290
Sun shine EA
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
56%
0
0
USD
USD
16K
USD
USD
29
0%
2 150
68%
98%
1.63
2.61
USD
USD
11%
1:500