The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 4 ActivTradesCorp-Server 0.00 × 3 EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 0.00 × 2 EquitiGroupLtd-Live 0.00 × 2 SMCapitalMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 1 Ava-Real 1-MT5 0.50 × 4 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 2.11 × 19 TickmillUK-Live 2.20 × 5 RoboForex-ECN 4.00 × 1 GTCGlobalTrade-Server 6.89 × 421 Exness-MT5Real35 12.13 × 290 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor