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Jose Anastacio Aguirre Rojo

Only Gold

Jose Anastacio Aguirre Rojo
Jose Anastacio Aguirre Rojo

Jose Anastacio Aguirre Rojo

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 53%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
26 (83.87%)
Loss Trades:
5 (16.13%)
Best trade:
4.46 USD
Worst trade:
-0.31 USD
Gross Profit:
53.93 USD (5 446 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.68 USD (350 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (53.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.93 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.57
Trading activity:
1.09%
Max deposit load:
9.48%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
59 minutes
Recovery Factor:
78.31
Long Trades:
18 (58.06%)
Short Trades:
13 (41.94%)
Profit Factor:
79.31
Expected Payoff:
1.72 USD
Average Profit:
2.07 USD
Average Loss:
-0.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-0.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.68 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
11.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.68 USD
Maximal:
0.68 USD (0.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.68% (0.68 USD)
By Equity:
23.81% (35.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
Gold_i 26
EURUSD_i 4
XAUUSD_i 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Gold_i 54
EURUSD_i 0
XAUUSD_i 0
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Gold_i 5.4K
EURUSD_i -36
XAUUSD_i -314
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.46 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Minimun recomended deposit: 100 usd
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.03 15:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.28 00:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 19:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 16:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 03:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.16 08:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.14 00:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.13 15:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.23 12:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.22 14:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.15 13:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.15 13:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.12 08:05
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.02 20:07
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.02 19:05
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.02 04:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.01 17:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.26 15:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.26 14:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Only Gold
30 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
153
USD
13
100%
31
83%
1%
79.30
1.72
USD
24%
1:500
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