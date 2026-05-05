- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
26 (83.87%)
Loss Trades:
5 (16.13%)
Best trade:
4.46 USD
Worst trade:
-0.31 USD
Gross Profit:
53.93 USD (5 446 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.68 USD (350 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (53.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.93 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.57
Trading activity:
1.09%
Max deposit load:
9.48%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
59 minutes
Recovery Factor:
78.31
Long Trades:
18 (58.06%)
Short Trades:
13 (41.94%)
Profit Factor:
79.31
Expected Payoff:
1.72 USD
Average Profit:
2.07 USD
Average Loss:
-0.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-0.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.68 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
11.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.68 USD
Maximal:
0.68 USD (0.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.68% (0.68 USD)
By Equity:
23.81% (35.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|Gold_i
|26
|EURUSD_i
|4
|XAUUSD_i
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|Gold_i
|54
|EURUSD_i
|0
|XAUUSD_i
|0
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|Gold_i
|5.4K
|EURUSD_i
|-36
|XAUUSD_i
|-314
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.46 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Minimun recomended deposit: 100 usd
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
USD
153
USD
USD
13
100%
31
83%
1%
79.30
1.72
USD
USD
24%
1:500