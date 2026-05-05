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Joao Jara Carvalho

GS x GBF x RBF x NYB

Joao Jara Carvalho
Joao Jara Carvalho

Joao Jara Carvalho

5 (1)
Jara Trading — Algorithmic Trading Systems
I develop Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, focused on gold, indices and major FX pairs. My approach is built on transparent, backtested strategies with strict risk control — no martingale, no grid, no hidden risk.
9 products 4 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 28%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
358
Profit Trades:
193 (53.91%)
Loss Trades:
165 (46.09%)
Best trade:
116.01 EUR
Worst trade:
-68.11 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 276.38 EUR (3 345 302 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 737.86 EUR (2 893 679 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (168.01 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
228.82 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
67.08%
Max deposit load:
5.06%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.31
Long Trades:
159 (44.41%)
Short Trades:
199 (55.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
1.50 EUR
Average Profit:
16.98 EUR
Average Loss:
-16.59 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-165.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-205.29 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
15.06%
Annual Forecast:
182.71%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
45.27 EUR
Maximal:
410.55 EUR (27.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.51% (410.55 EUR)
By Equity:
8.57% (190.97 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 160
USDJPY 67
BTCUSD 67
USTEC 64
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 573
USDJPY 171
BTCUSD -2
USTEC -129
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 59K
USDJPY -904
BTCUSD 471K
USTEC -78K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +116.01 EUR
Worst trade: -68 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +168.01 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.13 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Earnex-Trade
0.23 × 111
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.92 × 5362
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
122 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Live track record of a diversified portfolio running 4 of my Expert Advisors simultaneously across gold and indices. Each EA trades its own strategy and session, so the combined equity curve is smoother than any single robot alone — real diversification in action. All EAs run their published versions with default settings, fully transparent. Available on my MQL5 profile.


Gold Spectrum, Gold Breakout Fusion, Range Breakout Fusion and New York Breaker 

Gold Spectrum risk 5% DD

Gold Breakout Fusion risk 5% DD

Range Breakout Fusion risk 1% each pair

New York Breaker risk 1%



No reviews
2026.07.10 23:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.18 16:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 18:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 20:58
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.15 18:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 17:56
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.12 20:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.12 08:05
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.27 12:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.21 10:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.14 20:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.06 21:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.06 20:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.05 11:35
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.05 11:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.05 11:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GS x GBF x RBF x NYB
50 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
2.5K
EUR
14
96%
358
53%
67%
1.19
1.50
EUR
17%
1:500
Copy

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