- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
358
Profit Trades:
193 (53.91%)
Loss Trades:
165 (46.09%)
Best trade:
116.01 EUR
Worst trade:
-68.11 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 276.38 EUR (3 345 302 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 737.86 EUR (2 893 679 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (168.01 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
228.82 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
67.08%
Max deposit load:
5.06%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.31
Long Trades:
159 (44.41%)
Short Trades:
199 (55.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
1.50 EUR
Average Profit:
16.98 EUR
Average Loss:
-16.59 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-165.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-205.29 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
15.06%
Annual Forecast:
182.71%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
45.27 EUR
Maximal:
410.55 EUR (27.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.51% (410.55 EUR)
By Equity:
8.57% (190.97 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|160
|USDJPY
|67
|BTCUSD
|67
|USTEC
|64
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|573
|USDJPY
|171
|BTCUSD
|-2
|USTEC
|-129
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|59K
|USDJPY
|-904
|BTCUSD
|471K
|USTEC
|-78K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +116.01 EUR
Worst trade: -68 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +168.01 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.13 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.23 × 111
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.92 × 5362
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
Live track record of a diversified portfolio running 4 of my Expert Advisors simultaneously across gold and indices. Each EA trades its own strategy and session, so the combined equity curve is smoother than any single robot alone — real diversification in action. All EAs run their published versions with default settings, fully transparent. Available on my MQL5 profile.
Gold Spectrum, Gold Breakout Fusion, Range Breakout Fusion and New York Breaker
Gold Spectrum risk 5% DD
Gold Breakout Fusion risk 5% DD
Range Breakout Fusion risk 1% each pair
New York Breaker risk 1%
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
EUR
EUR
14
96%
358
53%
67%
1.19
1.50
EUR
EUR
17%
1:500