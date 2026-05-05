- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|43
|EURNZD
|11
|AUDUSD
|11
|GBPUSD
|9
|AUDCAD
|3
|AUDNZD
|2
|XAGUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|302
|EURNZD
|56
|AUDUSD
|119
|GBPUSD
|-2.5K
|AUDCAD
|10
|AUDNZD
|5
|XAGUSD
|22
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|24K
|EURNZD
|10K
|AUDUSD
|13K
|GBPUSD
|-785
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|AUDNZD
|1.1K
|XAGUSD
|453
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 9
|
TeleTRADECY-NoDealingDesk
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 8
|
JAFX-Real3
|0.11 × 9
|
QtradeFX-Live1
|0.40 × 5
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.43 × 199
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|0.53 × 590
|
Axi-US09-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server
|1.18 × 370
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.29 × 17
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|1.71 × 31
|
Alpari-ECN1
|2.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|2.00 × 10
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|2.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|2.00 × 1
|
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
|2.07 × 362
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|2.25 × 4
This signal is focused exclusively on the Forex market, with a conservative and disciplined trading approach.
I trade selectively, avoiding overtrading and entering only when the setup meets strict criteria. The priority is capital preservation first, then steady growth.
📊 Trading major currency pairs only
⚖️ Strict risk management on every position
🛡️ Low drawdown, controlled exposure
⏳ Patience over frequency — quality over quantity
Designed for those who prefer a careful, long-term approach to trading rather than aggressive strategies.
USD
EUR
EUR