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Pavlo Andrash

Forex slowmo

Pavlo Andrash
Pavlo Andrash

Pavlo Andrash

5 (1)
I am 25 years old, of which I have been trading on the market for about 7 years,
the average annual profit on trading is from 13 to 22% of income.
I came to the MQL site in order to share my trading strategies and automated trading systems
1 product 3 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
89 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -38%
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
71 (88.75%)
Loss Trades:
9 (11.25%)
Best trade:
29.84 EUR
Worst trade:
-749.56 EUR
Gross Profit:
524.69 EUR (56 861 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 259.14 EUR (7 356 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (349.32 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
349.32 EUR (43)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
87.14%
Max deposit load:
0.54%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
13 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.78
Long Trades:
7 (8.75%)
Short Trades:
73 (91.25%)
Profit Factor:
0.23
Expected Payoff:
-21.68 EUR
Average Profit:
7.39 EUR
Average Loss:
-251.02 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2 235.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 235.11 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
2.09%
Annual Forecast:
25.40%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 235.11 EUR
Maximal:
2 235.11 EUR (49.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.67% (2 235.11 EUR)
By Equity:
1.02% (26.22 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 43
EURNZD 11
AUDUSD 11
GBPUSD 9
AUDCAD 3
AUDNZD 2
XAGUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 302
EURNZD 56
AUDUSD 119
GBPUSD -2.5K
AUDCAD 10
AUDNZD 5
XAGUSD 22
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 24K
EURNZD 10K
AUDUSD 13K
GBPUSD -785
AUDCAD 1.7K
AUDNZD 1.1K
XAGUSD 453
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.84 EUR
Worst trade: -750 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 43
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +349.32 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 235.11 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 20
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 4
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 9
TeleTRADECY-NoDealingDesk
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 8
JAFX-Real3
0.11 × 9
QtradeFX-Live1
0.40 × 5
FXPIG-LIVE
0.43 × 199
MEXIntGroup-Real
0.53 × 590
Axi-US09-Live
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server
1.18 × 370
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.29 × 17
SimpleFX-LiveUK
1.71 × 31
Alpari-ECN1
2.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real05
2.00 × 10
OANDA-v20 Live
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
2.00 × 1
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
2.07 × 362
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
2.25 × 4
13 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This signal is focused exclusively on the Forex market, with a conservative and disciplined trading approach.

I trade selectively, avoiding overtrading and entering only when the setup meets strict criteria. The priority is capital preservation first, then steady growth.

📊 Trading major currency pairs only
⚖️ Strict risk management on every position
🛡️ Low drawdown, controlled exposure
⏳ Patience over frequency — quality over quantity

Designed for those who prefer a careful, long-term approach to trading rather than aggressive strategies.


No reviews
2026.07.08 08:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.26 15:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.18 10:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.18 09:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.08 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.28 11:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.27 14:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.27 13:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.27 10:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.05 09:33
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 17 days. This comprises 3.2% of days out of the 532 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.05 09:33
80% of trades performed within 8 days. This comprises 1.5% of days out of the 532 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Forex slowmo
30 USD per month
-38%
0
0
USD
2.7K
EUR
89
0%
80
88%
87%
0.23
-21.68
EUR
50%
1:500
Copy

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