This signal is focused exclusively on the Forex market, with a conservative and disciplined trading approach.

I trade selectively, avoiding overtrading and entering only when the setup meets strict criteria. The priority is capital preservation first, then steady growth.

📊 Trading major currency pairs only

⚖️ Strict risk management on every position

🛡️ Low drawdown, controlled exposure

⏳ Patience over frequency — quality over quantity

Designed for those who prefer a careful, long-term approach to trading rather than aggressive strategies.