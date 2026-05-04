SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Real AI Live Engine
Antoine Melhem

Real AI Live Engine

Antoine Melhem
Antoine Melhem

Antoine Melhem

4.6 (44)
Dr. Antoine Melhem
PhD in Business Administration | MSc in Computer Science
Senior Network Engineer and Algorithmic Trader
9 products 2 signals 3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2026 200%
FPMarketsSC-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
50 (74.62%)
Loss Trades:
17 (25.37%)
Best trade:
347.20 USD
Worst trade:
-101.65 USD
Gross Profit:
1 643.15 USD (50 571 pips)
Gross Loss:
-572.34 USD (23 113 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (636.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
636.37 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
4.42%
Max deposit load:
17.07%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.24
Long Trades:
67 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.87
Expected Payoff:
15.98 USD
Average Profit:
32.86 USD
Average Loss:
-33.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-129.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-129.61 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
92.19%
Annual Forecast:
1 118.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
147.84 USD (13.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.27% (147.84 USD)
By Equity:
15.25% (119.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 65
XAUUSD.r 2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
XAUUSD.r 23
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 25K
XAUUSD.r 2.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +347.20 USD
Worst trade: -102 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +636.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -129.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsSC-Live
13.05 × 294
Exness-MT5Real31
17.91 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
18.23 × 22
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Golden Kingdom Expert Advisor pre-launch
No reviews
2026.08.02 23:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.28 20:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 01:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.15 01:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 01:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.07 22:50
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.08% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.02 00:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.01 01:14
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 22:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 20:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 23:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 01:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.16 23:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.12 09:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 20:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 23:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 21:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 00:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.04 03:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.03 20:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Real AI Live Engine
300 USD per month
200%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
14
100%
67
74%
4%
2.87
15.98
USD
15%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.