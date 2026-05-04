- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
50 (74.62%)
Loss Trades:
17 (25.37%)
Best trade:
347.20 USD
Worst trade:
-101.65 USD
Gross Profit:
1 643.15 USD (50 571 pips)
Gross Loss:
-572.34 USD (23 113 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (636.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
636.37 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
4.42%
Max deposit load:
17.07%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.24
Long Trades:
67 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.87
Expected Payoff:
15.98 USD
Average Profit:
32.86 USD
Average Loss:
-33.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-129.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-129.61 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
92.19%
Annual Forecast:
1 118.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
147.84 USD (13.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.27% (147.84 USD)
By Equity:
15.25% (119.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|65
|XAUUSD.r
|2
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|XAUUSD.r
|23
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|25K
|XAUUSD.r
|2.3K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +347.20 USD
Worst trade: -102 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +636.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -129.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Golden Kingdom Expert Advisor pre-launch
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
200%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
14
100%
67
74%
4%
2.87
15.98
USD
USD
15%
1:500