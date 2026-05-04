The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsSC-Live 13.05 × 294 Exness-MT5Real31 17.91 × 34 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 18.23 × 22 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor