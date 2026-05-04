- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
101
Profit Trades:
77 (76.23%)
Loss Trades:
24 (23.76%)
Best trade:
25.95 USD
Worst trade:
-10.10 USD
Gross Profit:
286.53 USD (10 745 pips)
Gross Loss:
-69.69 USD (2 365 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (18.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.35 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
17.07%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
11 seconds
Recovery Factor:
15.07
Long Trades:
46 (45.54%)
Short Trades:
55 (54.46%)
Profit Factor:
4.11
Expected Payoff:
2.15 USD
Average Profit:
3.72 USD
Average Loss:
-2.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-11.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.39 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
45.49%
Annual Forecast:
551.98%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14.39 USD (9.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.24% (11.44 USD)
By Equity:
1.90% (2.73 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|75
|BTCUSD
|26
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|215
|BTCUSD
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8K
|BTCUSD
|417
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.95 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DLSMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
以交易黄金为主，每次只交易一个订单，并且每个订单都有严格止损止盈，稳定盈利的趋势交易策略，适合低风险偏好用户
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
38 USD per month
324%
1
3.7K
USD
USD
284
USD
USD
18
99%
101
76%
0%
4.11
2.15
USD
USD
10%
1:500