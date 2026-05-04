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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / XAU DLS
Jian Guang Chen

XAU DLS

Jian Guang Chen
Jian Guang Chen

Jian Guang Chen

0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
1 / 3.7K USD
Copy for 38 USD per month
growth since 2026 324%
DLSMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
101
Profit Trades:
77 (76.23%)
Loss Trades:
24 (23.76%)
Best trade:
25.95 USD
Worst trade:
-10.10 USD
Gross Profit:
286.53 USD (10 745 pips)
Gross Loss:
-69.69 USD (2 365 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (18.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.35 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
17.07%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
11 seconds
Recovery Factor:
15.07
Long Trades:
46 (45.54%)
Short Trades:
55 (54.46%)
Profit Factor:
4.11
Expected Payoff:
2.15 USD
Average Profit:
3.72 USD
Average Loss:
-2.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-11.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.39 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
45.49%
Annual Forecast:
551.98%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14.39 USD (9.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.24% (11.44 USD)
By Equity:
1.90% (2.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 75
BTCUSD 26
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 215
BTCUSD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8K
BTCUSD 417
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25.95 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DLSMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
 以交易黄金为主，每次只交易一个订单，并且每个订单都有严格止损止盈，稳定盈利的趋势交易策略，适合低风险偏好用户
No reviews
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 18:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 16:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.23 02:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 21:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.07 01:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 12:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 14:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.27 15:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.25 23:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 18:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 18:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.16 17:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.09 16:09
No swaps are charged
2026.06.09 16:09
No swaps are charged
2026.06.09 09:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.28 03:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.28 02:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.22 17:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.18 09:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAU DLS
38 USD per month
324%
1
3.7K
USD
284
USD
18
99%
101
76%
0%
4.11
2.15
USD
10%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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