- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
579
Profit Trades:
332 (57.34%)
Loss Trades:
247 (42.66%)
Best trade:
38 960.85 USD
Worst trade:
-195 152.91 USD
Gross Profit:
544 494.96 USD (344 555 pips)
Gross Loss:
-528 240.62 USD (243 310 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (74 979.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80 017.20 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
39.82%
Max deposit load:
194.55%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
363 (62.69%)
Short Trades:
216 (37.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
28.07 USD
Average Profit:
1 640.05 USD
Average Loss:
-2 138.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
35 (-58 580.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-202 836.29 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-30.96%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 132.00 USD
Maximal:
204 254.59 USD (66.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.72% (204 261.39 USD)
By Equity:
64.70% (192 196.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|442
|XAUUSD
|132
|XTIUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|105K
|XAUUSD
|-85K
|XTIUSD
|-3.9K
|USDJPY
|-11
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|45K
|XAUUSD
|57K
|XTIUSD
|-239
|USDJPY
|4
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +38 960.85 USD
Worst trade: -195 153 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +74 979.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -58 580.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Headway-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.33 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.33 × 279
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 3
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|2.58 × 24
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
116K
USD
USD
14
7%
579
57%
40%
1.03
28.07
USD
USD
67%
1:200