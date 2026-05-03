- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
381
Profit Trades:
283 (74.27%)
Loss Trades:
98 (25.72%)
Best trade:
52.94 EUR
Worst trade:
-43.28 EUR
Gross Profit:
701.08 EUR (63 483 pips)
Gross Loss:
-489.90 EUR (48 929 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (29.89 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.94 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
5.25%
Max deposit load:
98.34%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
79
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.54
Long Trades:
307 (80.58%)
Short Trades:
74 (19.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.55 EUR
Average Profit:
2.48 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-54.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-68.18 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
54.52%
Annual Forecast:
661.47%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.53 EUR
Maximal:
83.19 EUR (33.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.49% (40.19 EUR)
By Equity:
31.89% (80.94 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|374
|.USTECHCash
|3
|EURUSD
|3
|.US30Cash
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|239
|.USTECHCash
|0
|EURUSD
|2
|.US30Cash
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|.USTECHCash
|232
|EURUSD
|22
|.US30Cash
|-2
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +52.94 EUR
Worst trade: -43 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.89 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.34 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GerchikCo-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.44 × 333
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.48 × 120
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
TitanFX-01
|0.55 × 77
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.78 × 131
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.93 × 14
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.96 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 6
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|1.08 × 121
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.16 × 155
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|1.21 × 14
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|1.25 × 368
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent1
|1.45 × 11
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.60 × 43
Golden Sentinel 1D
is a precision-based gold trading strategy, founded on discipline, structure, and capital preservation. Designed to execute a few selected trades per day, it eliminates the risk of overtrading and focuses exclusively on high-probability opportunities.
Each trade is protected by a predefined stop loss and take profit, directly correlated with a strict risk/reward ratio. This ensures that each position is opened with a clear plan, controlled exposure, and no unexpected losses.
The strategy is designed to preserve capital in all market conditions, making it extremely resilient and predictable. By limiting activity and enforcing disciplined execution, Golden Sentinel 1D prioritizes long-term consistency over short-term aggression.
Its philosophy is simple: defend first, grow later. With just one carefully selected trade per day, traders maintain full control, reduce emotional decisions, and build sustainable performance in the gold market.
A strategy designed for those who value safety, precision, and consistent results.
You'll have no problem using signals with both higher leverage (1:500, 1:1000, 1:2000) and lower leverage (1:200) because each entry has a take profit and stop loss calibrated to your trading account.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
196%
0
0
USD
USD
330
EUR
EUR
14
83%
381
74%
5%
1.43
0.55
EUR
EUR
37%
1:300