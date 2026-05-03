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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Golden Sentinel 1D
Moreno Vecci

Golden Sentinel 1D

Moreno Vecci
Moreno Vecci

Moreno Vecci

1 topic 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 196%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
381
Profit Trades:
283 (74.27%)
Loss Trades:
98 (25.72%)
Best trade:
52.94 EUR
Worst trade:
-43.28 EUR
Gross Profit:
701.08 EUR (63 483 pips)
Gross Loss:
-489.90 EUR (48 929 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (29.89 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.94 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
5.25%
Max deposit load:
98.34%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
79
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.54
Long Trades:
307 (80.58%)
Short Trades:
74 (19.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.55 EUR
Average Profit:
2.48 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-54.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-68.18 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
54.52%
Annual Forecast:
661.47%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.53 EUR
Maximal:
83.19 EUR (33.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.49% (40.19 EUR)
By Equity:
31.89% (80.94 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 374
.USTECHCash 3
EURUSD 3
.US30Cash 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 239
.USTECHCash 0
EURUSD 2
.US30Cash 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
.USTECHCash 232
EURUSD 22
.US30Cash -2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.94 EUR
Worst trade: -43 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.89 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.34 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
Tickmill-Live04
0.44 × 333
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.48 × 120
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
TitanFX-01
0.55 × 77
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.78 × 131
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.93 × 14
AMarkets-Real
0.96 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 6
AxiTrader-US07-Live
1.08 × 121
Darwinex-Live
1.16 × 155
EGlobal-Cent6
1.21 × 14
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
1.25 × 368
Hankotrade-Live
1.40 × 5
EGlobalTrade-Cent1
1.45 × 11
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.60 × 43
40 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Golden Sentinel 1D

is a precision-based gold trading strategy, founded on discipline, structure, and capital preservation. Designed to execute a few selected trades per day, it eliminates the risk of overtrading and focuses exclusively on high-probability opportunities.

Each trade is protected by a predefined stop loss and take profit, directly correlated with a strict risk/reward ratio. This ensures that each position is opened with a clear plan, controlled exposure, and no unexpected losses.

The strategy is designed to preserve capital in all market conditions, making it extremely resilient and predictable. By limiting activity and enforcing disciplined execution, Golden Sentinel 1D prioritizes long-term consistency over short-term aggression.

Its philosophy is simple: defend first, grow later. With just one carefully selected trade per day, traders maintain full control, reduce emotional decisions, and build sustainable performance in the gold market.

A strategy designed for those who value safety, precision, and consistent results.

You'll have no problem using signals with both higher leverage (1:500, 1:1000, 1:2000) and lower leverage (1:200) because each entry has a take profit and stop loss calibrated to your trading account.


No reviews
2026.08.07 06:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 09:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 01:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 11:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.23 14:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.23 13:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 10:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.23 14:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.23 13:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.19 07:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.19 06:34
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.12 07:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 07:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.15 09:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.12 18:55
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.12 10:49
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.12 02:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.08 08:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.04 07:39
Share of trading days is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Golden Sentinel 1D
30 USD per month
196%
0
0
USD
330
EUR
14
83%
381
74%
5%
1.43
0.55
EUR
37%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.