- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
87
Profit Trades:
78 (89.65%)
Loss Trades:
9 (10.34%)
Best trade:
13.52 UST
Worst trade:
-0.74 UST
Gross Profit:
237.15 UST (23 676 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.19 UST (391 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (147.33 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
147.33 UST (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.91
Trading activity:
4.51%
Max deposit load:
2.46%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
242.51
Long Trades:
52 (59.77%)
Short Trades:
35 (40.23%)
Profit Factor:
25.81
Expected Payoff:
2.62 UST
Average Profit:
3.04 UST
Average Loss:
-1.02 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.74 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.74 UST (1)
Monthly growth:
7.22%
Annual Forecast:
87.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 UST
Maximal:
0.94 UST (0.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.14% (0.80 UST)
By Equity:
1.09% (17.82 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|87
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|228
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|23K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.52 UST
Worst trade: -1 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +147.33 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.74 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
599 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
UST
UST
31
100%
87
89%
5%
25.80
2.62
UST
UST
1%
1:500