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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Aero Low DD
Volodymyr Babak

Aero Low DD

Volodymyr Babak
Volodymyr Babak

Volodymyr Babak

5 (3)
👋 Hi, I'm Vladimir — algorithmic developer with over 6 years in the real trading background.
My goal is pretty simple, but not easy — building EAs good enough that people come back.
⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯
1 product 2 signals 2 topics 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 599 USD per month
growth since 2026 28%
Bybit-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
87
Profit Trades:
78 (89.65%)
Loss Trades:
9 (10.34%)
Best trade:
13.52 UST
Worst trade:
-0.74 UST
Gross Profit:
237.15 UST (23 676 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.19 UST (391 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (147.33 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
147.33 UST (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.91
Trading activity:
4.51%
Max deposit load:
2.46%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
242.51
Long Trades:
52 (59.77%)
Short Trades:
35 (40.23%)
Profit Factor:
25.81
Expected Payoff:
2.62 UST
Average Profit:
3.04 UST
Average Loss:
-1.02 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.74 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.74 UST (1)
Monthly growth:
7.22%
Annual Forecast:
87.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 UST
Maximal:
0.94 UST (0.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.14% (0.80 UST)
By Equity:
1.09% (17.82 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 87
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 228
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 23K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.52 UST
Worst trade: -1 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +147.33 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.74 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 03:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.04 12:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 33 days. This comprises 15.64% of days out of the 211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 11:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.26 14:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.17 14:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.10 09:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.10 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 28 days. This comprises 14.89% of days out of the 188 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.12 13:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.19 13:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.13 09:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.04 10:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Aero Low DD
599 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
1.7K
UST
31
100%
87
89%
5%
25.80
2.62
UST
1%
1:500
Copy

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