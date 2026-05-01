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Stanislav Lukasov

DMN ULTIMA

Stanislav Lukasov
Stanislav Lukasov

Stanislav Lukasov

2 topics
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1999 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
Investizo-Universal
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
975
Profit Trades:
533 (54.66%)
Loss Trades:
442 (45.33%)
Best trade:
148.03 USD
Worst trade:
-115.44 USD
Gross Profit:
10 040.17 USD (7 304 125 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 968.33 USD (7 001 460 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (175.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
379.40 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
82.35%
Max deposit load:
1.45%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.04
Long Trades:
601 (61.64%)
Short Trades:
374 (38.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.07 USD
Average Profit:
18.84 USD
Average Loss:
-22.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-109.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-296.94 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
7.16%
Annual Forecast:
86.86%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 303.10 USD
Maximal:
1 704.80 USD (11.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.06% (1 704.35 USD)
By Equity:
1.23% (185.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDT.lc 269
USDJPY 168
NAS100 162
GBPUSD 126
EURUSD 126
XAUUSD 124
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDT.lc -76
USDJPY 567
NAS100 132
GBPUSD -266
EURUSD -38
XAUUSD -248
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDT.lc 246K
USDJPY 7.7K
NAS100 64K
GBPUSD -1K
EURUSD 706
XAUUSD -15K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +148.03 USD
Worst trade: -115 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +175.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -109.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Investizo-Universal" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 07:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.98% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 06:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.09 16:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.08 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 21:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.05 12:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.29 16:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.28 16:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.21 14:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.21 03:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.20 14:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.19 15:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.18 21:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.18 08:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.04 14:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.01 11:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.01 11:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DMN ULTIMA
1999 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
15
84%
975
54%
82%
1.00
0.07
USD
11%
1:500
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