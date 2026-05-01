SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NX med 1373
Ihor Hut

NX med 1373

Ihor Hut
Ihor Hut

Ihor Hut

3.6 (27)
Join the group where important issues related to signal operation are discussed

https://t.me/GridWise_TradeSignals
1 product 13 signals 16 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 185%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
884
Profit Trades:
610 (69.00%)
Loss Trades:
274 (31.00%)
Best trade:
31.65 USD
Worst trade:
-7.87 USD
Gross Profit:
1 972.60 USD (98 879 pips)
Gross Loss:
-473.32 USD (42 135 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (48.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.84 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
98.80%
Max deposit load:
49.62%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
96.29
Long Trades:
412 (46.61%)
Short Trades:
472 (53.39%)
Profit Factor:
4.17
Expected Payoff:
1.70 USD
Average Profit:
3.23 USD
Average Loss:
-1.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-6.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.57 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
25.37%
Annual Forecast:
307.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.27 USD
Maximal:
15.57 USD (0.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.08% (12.26 USD)
By Equity:
71.72% (1 118.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 181
GBPCAD 163
EURCAD 154
NZDCAD 141
EURGBP 123
AUDNZD 122
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 322
GBPCAD 421
EURCAD 271
NZDCAD 171
EURGBP 208
AUDNZD 106
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 13K
GBPCAD 18K
EURCAD 13K
NZDCAD 3.9K
EURGBP 4.7K
AUDNZD 4.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.65 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 8
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.22 × 23
ThreeTrader-Live
0.25 × 12
DooPrime-Live 2
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.27 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.60 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.60 × 5
VantageMarkets-Live 11
0.67 × 200
RoboForex-ECN
0.76 × 58
Exness-Real9
0.85 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.14 × 196
VantageInternational-Live 11
1.33 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.70 × 27
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 2
TradersWay-Live
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.07 × 28
22 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

💬 Support and community
You can get answers to any questions in Telegram.

Join GridWise TradeSignals!
A Telegram group for current and potential subscribers of my GridWise MQL5 signals.
Discuss how the systems work, share your experience and observations. 🚀

👉 https://t.me/GridWise_TradeSignals


No reviews
2026.07.23 03:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.10 01:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.08 14:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 22:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 21:50
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 18:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.07 17:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.06 12:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 10:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 08:42
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 04:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.19 04:32
No swaps are charged
2026.06.19 04:32
No swaps are charged
2026.06.18 21:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.12 01:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 22:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 12:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.01 13:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.01 01:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.28 22:19
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NX med 1373
40 USD per month
185%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
15
100%
884
69%
99%
4.16
1.70
USD
72%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.