- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
884
Profit Trades:
610 (69.00%)
Loss Trades:
274 (31.00%)
Best trade:
31.65 USD
Worst trade:
-7.87 USD
Gross Profit:
1 972.60 USD (98 879 pips)
Gross Loss:
-473.32 USD (42 135 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (48.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.84 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
98.80%
Max deposit load:
49.62%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
96.29
Long Trades:
412 (46.61%)
Short Trades:
472 (53.39%)
Profit Factor:
4.17
Expected Payoff:
1.70 USD
Average Profit:
3.23 USD
Average Loss:
-1.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-6.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.57 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
25.37%
Annual Forecast:
307.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.27 USD
Maximal:
15.57 USD (0.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.08% (12.26 USD)
By Equity:
71.72% (1 118.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|181
|GBPCAD
|163
|EURCAD
|154
|NZDCAD
|141
|EURGBP
|123
|AUDNZD
|122
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|322
|GBPCAD
|421
|EURCAD
|271
|NZDCAD
|171
|EURGBP
|208
|AUDNZD
|106
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|13K
|GBPCAD
|18K
|EURCAD
|13K
|NZDCAD
|3.9K
|EURGBP
|4.7K
|AUDNZD
|4.6K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31.65 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 8
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.22 × 23
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.25 × 12
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.33 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.60 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.60 × 5
|
VantageMarkets-Live 11
|0.67 × 200
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.76 × 58
|
Exness-Real9
|0.85 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.14 × 196
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|1.33 × 163
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.70 × 27
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.07 × 28
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
185%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
USD
USD
15
100%
884
69%
99%
4.16
1.70
USD
USD
72%
1:500