- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
302
Profit Trades:
145 (48.01%)
Loss Trades:
157 (51.99%)
Best trade:
251.03 USD
Worst trade:
-177.61 USD
Gross Profit:
2 488.94 USD (201 564 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 790.51 USD (184 210 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (231.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
266.24 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
91.39%
Max deposit load:
2.38%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
215 (71.19%)
Short Trades:
87 (28.81%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-1.00 USD
Average Profit:
17.17 USD
Average Loss:
-17.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-149.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-199.91 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.28%
Annual Forecast:
3.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
818.20 USD
Maximal:
1 099.10 USD (1.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.08% (1 087.01 USD)
By Equity:
0.43% (424.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|49
|USDJPY
|48
|WS30
|40
|NDX
|37
|GBPUSD
|26
|XAUUSD
|22
|GDAXI
|22
|SP500
|15
|AUDUSD
|12
|XTIUSD
|11
|AUS200
|11
|NI225
|9
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-7
|USDJPY
|86
|WS30
|35
|NDX
|47
|GBPUSD
|22
|XAUUSD
|20
|GDAXI
|26
|SP500
|-9
|AUDUSD
|-119
|XTIUSD
|-402
|AUS200
|-12
|NI225
|12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|535
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|WS30
|3.9K
|NDX
|7.5K
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|XAUUSD
|6.6K
|GDAXI
|3K
|SP500
|-332
|AUDUSD
|-3.8K
|XTIUSD
|-1.7K
|AUS200
|-1.6K
|NI225
|210
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +251.03 USD
Worst trade: -178 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +231.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -149.29 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.64 × 137
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 4
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 397
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.66 × 2355
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
USD
100K
USD
USD
14
100%
302
48%
91%
0.89
-1.00
USD
USD
1%
1:200