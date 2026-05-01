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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

Keenbase Alpha Fund

KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

4.4 (164)
Keenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
326 products 4 signals 2 codes 2 topics 70 comments
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 -0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
302
Profit Trades:
145 (48.01%)
Loss Trades:
157 (51.99%)
Best trade:
251.03 USD
Worst trade:
-177.61 USD
Gross Profit:
2 488.94 USD (201 564 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 790.51 USD (184 210 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (231.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
266.24 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
91.39%
Max deposit load:
2.38%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
215 (71.19%)
Short Trades:
87 (28.81%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-1.00 USD
Average Profit:
17.17 USD
Average Loss:
-17.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-149.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-199.91 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.28%
Annual Forecast:
3.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
818.20 USD
Maximal:
1 099.10 USD (1.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.08% (1 087.01 USD)
By Equity:
0.43% (424.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 49
USDJPY 48
WS30 40
NDX 37
GBPUSD 26
XAUUSD 22
GDAXI 22
SP500 15
AUDUSD 12
XTIUSD 11
AUS200 11
NI225 9
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -7
USDJPY 86
WS30 35
NDX 47
GBPUSD 22
XAUUSD 20
GDAXI 26
SP500 -9
AUDUSD -119
XTIUSD -402
AUS200 -12
NI225 12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 535
USDJPY 1.6K
WS30 3.9K
NDX 7.5K
GBPUSD 1.3K
XAUUSD 6.6K
GDAXI 3K
SP500 -332
AUDUSD -3.8K
XTIUSD -1.7K
AUS200 -1.6K
NI225 210
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +251.03 USD
Worst trade: -178 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +231.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -149.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.64 × 137
FXOpen-MT5
0.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 4
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 397
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
TickmillUK-Live
1.20 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
Darwinex-Live
1.66 × 2355
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.13 12:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.19 01:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.08 04:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.04 09:41
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.04 09:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.01 07:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.01 07:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.01 07:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.01 07:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.01 07:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Keenbase Alpha Fund
99 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
100K
USD
14
100%
302
48%
91%
0.89
-1.00
USD
1%
1:200
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