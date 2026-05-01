SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AngSa Capital JM
Anggoro Guruh Pambudi St

AngSa Capital JM

Anggoro Guruh Pambudi St
Anggoro Guruh Pambudi St

Anggoro Guruh Pambudi St

0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 45%
JustMarkets-Live6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
393
Profit Trades:
298 (75.82%)
Loss Trades:
95 (24.17%)
Best trade:
43.16 USD
Worst trade:
-23.60 USD
Gross Profit:
656.86 USD (52 646 pips)
Gross Loss:
-429.07 USD (42 388 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (13.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.86 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.42%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.98
Long Trades:
222 (56.49%)
Short Trades:
171 (43.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
2.20 USD
Average Loss:
-4.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-88.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.15 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-0.72%
Annual Forecast:
-8.73%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.28 USD
Maximal:
115.22 USD (13.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.95% (115.22 USD)
By Equity:
58.45% (277.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.s 120
GBPUSD.s 110
USDJPY.s 85
AUDUSD.s 36
USDCHF.s 19
NZDUSD.s 12
USDCAD.s 8
AUDCAD.s 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.s 35
GBPUSD.s 111
USDJPY.s 53
AUDUSD.s 30
USDCHF.s 18
NZDUSD.s -22
USDCAD.s 2
AUDCAD.s 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.s 3.9K
GBPUSD.s -359
USDJPY.s 6.9K
AUDUSD.s 3K
USDCHF.s 1.4K
NZDUSD.s -3K
USDCAD.s -1.7K
AUDCAD.s 131
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +43.16 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -88.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JustMarkets-Live6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading currency pairs


Over 2.5 years of experience trading currency pairs.

May you achieve consistent profits 🙏🙏

No reviews
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 15:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 12:12
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 11:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 10:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 00:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 23:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 22:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 20:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 13:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 10:03
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.27 18:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.20 11:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.20 11:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.10 04:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.06 10:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.06 08:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 13:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AngSa Capital JM
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
310
USD
15
98%
393
75%
100%
1.53
0.58
USD
58%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.