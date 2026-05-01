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Md Neamul Hassan

Soaring

Md Neamul Hassan
Md Neamul Hassan

Md Neamul Hassan

0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
1 / 6.5K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 269%
FBS-Real-7
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
478
Profit Trades:
402 (84.10%)
Loss Trades:
76 (15.90%)
Best trade:
1 525.59 USD
Worst trade:
-850.65 USD
Gross Profit:
22 590.12 USD (273 400 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 255.41 USD (129 776 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (1 664.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 129.72 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
31.46%
Max deposit load:
7.62%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.67
Long Trades:
205 (42.89%)
Short Trades:
273 (57.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
21.62 USD
Average Profit:
56.19 USD
Average Loss:
-161.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 322.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 418.60 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
40.02%
Annual Forecast:
485.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.32 USD
Maximal:
1 822.00 USD (16.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.62% (1 130.18 USD)
By Equity:
21.59% (1 130.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 470
archived 4
BTCUSD 3
EURUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 8.2K
archived 2.1K
BTCUSD 5
EURUSD 8
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 89K
archived 0
BTCUSD 54K
EURUSD 38
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 525.59 USD
Worst trade: -851 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 664.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 322.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 29
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 7
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 10
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real08
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 6
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
230 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register


Consistent Growth 📈  Minimum 5% Weekly Target ⚠️ Max 30% DD


💰 Minimum Deposit: $5000, better up to...

📈 Target Profit: 10 to 20%+ Monthly

🧠 Manual Trading [Based on Smart Risk Management & Market Analysis]


Whatsapp/TG 💬 +8801719193840 [Sahed Sani]


No reviews
2026.08.04 13:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.11 09:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.03 05:13
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.20 14:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.19 17:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.19 16:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.19 15:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.19 08:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.14 08:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.14 05:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.01 05:51
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.65% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Soaring
30 USD per month
269%
1
6.5K
USD
12K
USD
32
0%
478
84%
31%
1.84
21.62
USD
22%
1:200
Copy

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