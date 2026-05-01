The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-Pro Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real14 0.00 × 29 EightcapLtd-Real2 0.00 × 1 TitanFX-05 0.00 × 2 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 2 ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.00 × 7 TitanFX-02 0.00 × 4 RoboForex-ProCent-5 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real4 0.00 × 10 Pepperstone-Edge07 0.00 × 2 FPMarketsLLC-Live4 0.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 8 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real2 0.00 × 6 ICMarkets-Live14 0.00 × 1 FxPro.com-Real08 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real25 0.00 × 2 LiteFinanceVC-Live-04 0.00 × 6 STARTRADERINTL-Live2 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real8 0.00 × 1 CPTMarkets-Live02 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live31 0.00 × 2 MonetaMarkets-Live 6 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge04 0.00 × 1 TickmillEU-Live 0.00 × 2 230 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor