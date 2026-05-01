- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
478
Profit Trades:
402 (84.10%)
Loss Trades:
76 (15.90%)
Best trade:
1 525.59 USD
Worst trade:
-850.65 USD
Gross Profit:
22 590.12 USD (273 400 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 255.41 USD (129 776 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (1 664.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 129.72 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
31.46%
Max deposit load:
7.62%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.67
Long Trades:
205 (42.89%)
Short Trades:
273 (57.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
21.62 USD
Average Profit:
56.19 USD
Average Loss:
-161.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 322.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 418.60 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
40.02%
Annual Forecast:
485.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.32 USD
Maximal:
1 822.00 USD (16.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.62% (1 130.18 USD)
By Equity:
21.59% (1 130.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|470
|archived
|4
|BTCUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|8.2K
|archived
|2.1K
|BTCUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|8
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|89K
|archived
|0
|BTCUSD
|54K
|EURUSD
|38
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 525.59 USD
Worst trade: -851 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 664.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 322.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 29
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 10
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 6
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
Consistent Growth 📈 Minimum 5% Weekly Target ⚠️ Max 30% DD
💰 Minimum Deposit: $5000, better up to...
📈 Target Profit: 10 to 20%+ Monthly
🧠 Manual Trading [Based on Smart Risk Management & Market Analysis]
Whatsapp/TG 💬 +8801719193840 [Sahed Sani]
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
269%
1
6.5K
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
32
0%
478
84%
31%
1.84
21.62
USD
USD
22%
1:200