- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
295
Profit Trades:
219 (74.23%)
Loss Trades:
76 (25.76%)
Best trade:
45.00 USD
Worst trade:
-37.88 USD
Gross Profit:
603.00 USD (44 885 pips)
Gross Loss:
-294.40 USD (25 836 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (18.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.55 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.67%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
8.15
Long Trades:
173 (58.64%)
Short Trades:
122 (41.36%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
1.05 USD
Average Profit:
2.75 USD
Average Loss:
-3.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-33.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.88 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.94%
Annual Forecast:
108.53%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.65 USD
Maximal:
37.88 USD (3.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.26% (33.71 USD)
By Equity:
43.45% (325.91 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|87
|GBPUSD
|86
|USDJPY
|76
|USDCHF
|20
|AUDCAD
|20
|NZDCAD
|4
|XAUUSD
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|68
|GBPUSD
|148
|USDJPY
|60
|USDCHF
|16
|AUDCAD
|13
|NZDCAD
|3
|XAUUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|6.7K
|GBPUSD
|2.4K
|USDJPY
|6.3K
|USDCHF
|1.2K
|AUDCAD
|1.9K
|NZDCAD
|447
|XAUUSD
|78
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +45.00 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Elev8-Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 37
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 33
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 18
|
XMGlobal-Real 251
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.03 × 36
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.10 × 21
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.14 × 71
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.25 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.29 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.30 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.30 × 110
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.35 × 126
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.35 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.38 × 124
Minimum deposit $500
Trading GU, EU, UJ, UChf Currency Pairs
Approximately 2.5 years of experience trading currency pairs.
Hopefully, it will generate CONSISTENT Profits 🙏🙏
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
USD
309
USD
USD
15
96%
295
74%
100%
2.04
1.05
USD
USD
43%
1:500