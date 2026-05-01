The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Elev8-Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live31 0.00 × 9 Exness-Real4 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.00 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live07 0.00 × 5 FPMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 37 BlueberryMarkets-Live 0.00 × 4 KohleCapitalMarkets-Live 0.00 × 5 VantageInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 1 EightcapLtd-Real2 0.00 × 33 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real9 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN 0.00 × 18 XMGlobal-Real 251 0.00 × 2 RoboForex-ECN-2 0.03 × 36 VantageInternational-Live 2 0.10 × 21 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server 0.14 × 71 LiteFinance-ECN2.com 0.25 × 8 Pepperstone-Demo02 0.29 × 14 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.30 × 30 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.30 × 110 VantageInternational-Live 16 0.33 × 9 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.35 × 126 OctaFX-Real8 0.35 × 20 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.38 × 124 59 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor