The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GBEbrokers-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Darwinex-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.48 × 248 Pepperstone-Edge03 0.58 × 180 Alpari-Pro.ECN 1.00 × 2 FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server 2.13 × 8 AdmiralMarkets-Live2 4.85 × 475 GBEbrokers-Live 7.94 × 871 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor