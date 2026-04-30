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Maik Prothmann

AlphaRegime MT4

Maik Prothmann
Maik Prothmann

Maik Prothmann

During the high school I developed my passion for the stock market. In order to deal further with this passion, I decided to study International Financial Management. In 2014 I graduated this study successfully with a Bachelor in International Financial Management.
1 topic 25 comments
0 reviews
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -24%
GBEbrokers-Live
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
298
Profit Trades:
148 (49.66%)
Loss Trades:
150 (50.34%)
Best trade:
138.45 EUR
Worst trade:
-241.18 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 468.63 EUR (4 238 359 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 219.75 EUR (4 383 057 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (159.55 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
209.28 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
77.49%
Max deposit load:
70.40%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.78
Long Trades:
158 (53.02%)
Short Trades:
140 (46.98%)
Profit Factor:
0.66
Expected Payoff:
-2.52 EUR
Average Profit:
9.92 EUR
Average Loss:
-14.80 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-64.97 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-259.33 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
-10.65%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
765.60 EUR
Maximal:
958.81 EUR (81.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.76% (780.58 EUR)
By Equity:
4.55% (210.53 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 146
US500.c 52
DE40.c 51
XAUUSD 34
EURUSD 9
USDJPY 3
DJ30.c 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -149
US500.c -54
DE40.c -375
XAUUSD -593
EURUSD 70
USDJPY -41
DJ30.c 286
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -418K
US500.c -46K
DE40.c 128K
XAUUSD -18K
EURUSD 595
USDJPY -347
DJ30.c 209K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +138.45 EUR
Worst trade: -241 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +159.55 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -64.97 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GBEbrokers-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.48 × 248
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.58 × 180
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.00 × 2
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
2.13 × 8
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
4.85 × 475
GBEbrokers-Live
7.94 × 871
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
AlphaRegime - Systematic Multi-Timeframe Strategy

Fully automated algorithmic trading system operating on different timeframes.

Approach:
  • Multi-timeframe analysis combining trend, momentum, and volatility indicators
  • Machine learning model trained on 5+ years of historical data
  • Regime-aware filtering to adapt to changing market conditions
  • Fixed risk per trade with predefined TP/SL levels (1:1 risk-reward)
Characteristics:
  • Average hold time: 1-7 hours
  • Trades both directions (BUY and SELL)
  • No martingale, no grid, hedging possible
  • Fully systematic — no manual intervention

Instruments: EURUSD, BTCUSD, XAUUSD, US500, DE40 

Risk management: Fixed lot size with hard TP/SL on every trade. No open-ended exposure.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trade at your own risk.

No reviews
2026.07.10 01:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.04 15:45
No swaps are charged
2026.06.04 15:45
No swaps are charged
2026.06.04 03:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.03 12:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.28 23:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.07 21:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.04 11:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.04 10:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.01 02:49
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.01 02:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.01 01:49
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.01 01:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.30 20:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.30 20:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.30 20:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.30 20:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.30 20:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AlphaRegime MT4
30 USD per month
-24%
0
0
USD
934
EUR
15
91%
298
49%
77%
0.66
-2.52
EUR
27%
1:30
Copy

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