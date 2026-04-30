- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
298
Profit Trades:
148 (49.66%)
Loss Trades:
150 (50.34%)
Best trade:
138.45 EUR
Worst trade:
-241.18 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 468.63 EUR (4 238 359 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 219.75 EUR (4 383 057 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (159.55 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
209.28 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
77.49%
Max deposit load:
70.40%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.78
Long Trades:
158 (53.02%)
Short Trades:
140 (46.98%)
Profit Factor:
0.66
Expected Payoff:
-2.52 EUR
Average Profit:
9.92 EUR
Average Loss:
-14.80 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-64.97 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-259.33 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
-10.65%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
765.60 EUR
Maximal:
958.81 EUR (81.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.76% (780.58 EUR)
By Equity:
4.55% (210.53 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|146
|US500.c
|52
|DE40.c
|51
|XAUUSD
|34
|EURUSD
|9
|USDJPY
|3
|DJ30.c
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-149
|US500.c
|-54
|DE40.c
|-375
|XAUUSD
|-593
|EURUSD
|70
|USDJPY
|-41
|DJ30.c
|286
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-418K
|US500.c
|-46K
|DE40.c
|128K
|XAUUSD
|-18K
|EURUSD
|595
|USDJPY
|-347
|DJ30.c
|209K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +138.45 EUR
Worst trade: -241 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +159.55 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -64.97 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GBEbrokers-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
AlphaRegime - Systematic Multi-Timeframe Strategy
Fully automated algorithmic trading system operating on different timeframes.
Approach:
- Multi-timeframe analysis combining trend, momentum, and volatility indicators
- Machine learning model trained on 5+ years of historical data
- Regime-aware filtering to adapt to changing market conditions
- Fixed risk per trade with predefined TP/SL levels (1:1 risk-reward)
Characteristics:
- Average hold time: 1-7 hours
- Trades both directions (BUY and SELL)
- No martingale, no grid, hedging possible
- Fully systematic — no manual intervention
Instruments: EURUSD, BTCUSD, XAUUSD, US500, DE40
Risk management: Fixed lot size with hard TP/SL on every trade. No open-ended exposure.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trade at your own risk.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-24%
0
0
USD
USD
934
EUR
EUR
15
91%
298
49%
77%
0.66
-2.52
EUR
EUR
27%
1:30