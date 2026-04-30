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Jing Miao Yu

ALAI

Jing Miao Yu
Jing Miao Yu

Jing Miao Yu

1 comment
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -70%
DooTechnology-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 179
Profit Trades:
541 (45.88%)
Loss Trades:
638 (54.11%)
Best trade:
42.37 USD
Worst trade:
-39.65 USD
Gross Profit:
1 786.95 USD (971 198 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 136.49 USD (1 090 347 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (121.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
183.96 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
26.61%
Max deposit load:
98.98%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.56
Long Trades:
560 (47.50%)
Short Trades:
619 (52.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-0.30 USD
Average Profit:
3.30 USD
Average Loss:
-3.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-183.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-183.64 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
10.01%
Annual Forecast:
121.41%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
421.26 USD
Maximal:
624.12 USD (88.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.98% (619.40 USD)
By Equity:
44.02% (186.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 236
USDJPY 146
GBPUSD 127
EURUSD 109
NAS100 99
XBRUSD 80
EURGBP 66
BTCUST.cfd 62
AUDCAD 60
USDCHF 50
USDCAD 40
EU50 39
GBPJPY 32
AUDUSD 27
HK50 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -295
USDJPY 15
GBPUSD -37
EURUSD 13
NAS100 31
XBRUSD -20
EURGBP 2
BTCUST.cfd -14
AUDCAD -13
USDCHF -18
USDCAD 0
EU50 2
GBPJPY -19
AUDUSD 5
HK50 -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -29K
USDJPY 1.1K
GBPUSD -2.1K
EURUSD 1.3K
NAS100 11K
XBRUSD -599
EURGBP 436
BTCUST.cfd -87K
AUDCAD -1.2K
USDCHF -322
USDCAD 339
EU50 3.7K
GBPJPY -2.7K
AUDUSD 204
HK50 -15K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.37 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +121.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -183.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DooTechnology-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

DooTechnology-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.89 × 27
Headway-Real
2.69 × 16
ScopeMarkets-Live
6.00 × 3
PlexyTrade-Server01
15.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
22.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
25.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.06 03:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 12:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 18:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.14 12:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 11:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.10 03:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.10 02:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.10 01:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 15:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.06 09:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 16:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 15:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 14:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 13:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.29 10:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.29 09:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 16:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 21:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 20:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ALAI
30 USD per month
-70%
0
0
USD
146
USD
14
70%
1 179
45%
27%
0.83
-0.30
USD
92%
1:200
Copy

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