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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Tradewave Darwinex
Chou Hei Leong

Tradewave Darwinex

Chou Hei Leong
Chou Hei Leong

Chou Hei Leong

13 topics 8 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 65 USD per month
growth since 2026 46%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
787
Profit Trades:
304 (38.62%)
Loss Trades:
483 (61.37%)
Best trade:
16 345.50 USD
Worst trade:
-7 512.79 USD
Gross Profit:
524 220.69 USD (1 535 763 pips)
Gross Loss:
-478 251.54 USD (993 837 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (29 849.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30 311.73 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
93.98%
Max deposit load:
105.01%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.70
Long Trades:
556 (70.65%)
Short Trades:
231 (29.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
58.41 USD
Average Profit:
1 724.41 USD
Average Loss:
-990.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-27 674.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27 674.86 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
32.27%
Annual Forecast:
391.51%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27 172.00 USD
Maximal:
65 791.79 USD (47.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.46% (65 795.59 USD)
By Equity:
13.68% (15 924.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 721
NDX 64
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 37K
NDX 8K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 100K
NDX 8.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16 345.50 USD
Worst trade: -7 513 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +29 849.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27 674.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.52 × 230
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 15:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.79% of days out of 126 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.06 04:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.05 20:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.8% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 03:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.25 12:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.23 00:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.19 04:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.28% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.18 19:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 09:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.12 16:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.10 20:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.09 18:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.09 16:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.08 05:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.02 20:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.02 20:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.02 13:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.02 07:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.28 14:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.79% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.19 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tradewave Darwinex
65 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
146K
USD
19
92%
787
38%
94%
1.09
58.41
USD
47%
1:200
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