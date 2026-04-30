- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
787
Profit Trades:
304 (38.62%)
Loss Trades:
483 (61.37%)
Best trade:
16 345.50 USD
Worst trade:
-7 512.79 USD
Gross Profit:
524 220.69 USD (1 535 763 pips)
Gross Loss:
-478 251.54 USD (993 837 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (29 849.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30 311.73 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
93.98%
Max deposit load:
105.01%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.70
Long Trades:
556 (70.65%)
Short Trades:
231 (29.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
58.41 USD
Average Profit:
1 724.41 USD
Average Loss:
-990.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-27 674.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27 674.86 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
32.27%
Annual Forecast:
391.51%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27 172.00 USD
Maximal:
65 791.79 USD (47.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.46% (65 795.59 USD)
By Equity:
13.68% (15 924.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|721
|NDX
|64
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|37K
|NDX
|8K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|100K
|NDX
|8.7K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16 345.50 USD
Worst trade: -7 513 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +29 849.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27 674.86 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.52 × 230
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
65 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
USD
146K
USD
USD
19
92%
787
38%
94%
1.09
58.41
USD
USD
47%
1:200