- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
815
Profit Trades:
509 (62.45%)
Loss Trades:
306 (37.55%)
Best trade:
1 038.20 USD
Worst trade:
-353.70 USD
Gross Profit:
27 276.59 USD (670 997 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 888.90 USD (442 742 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (1 503.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 503.84 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
68.36%
Max deposit load:
1.93%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
78
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.70
Long Trades:
386 (47.36%)
Short Trades:
429 (52.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
11.52 USD
Average Profit:
53.59 USD
Average Loss:
-58.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-458.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 169.65 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
41.82%
Annual Forecast:
507.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
389.30 USD
Maximal:
1 647.66 USD (12.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.92% (1 647.66 USD)
By Equity:
9.47% (502.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.sv
|815
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.sv
|9.4K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.sv
|228K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 038.20 USD
Worst trade: -354 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 503.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -458.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Manual trade using ICT
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
412%
2
16K
USD
USD
5.4K
USD
USD
19
0%
815
62%
68%
1.52
11.52
USD
USD
31%
1:400
The account is showing steady growth with a low-risk trading style that always employs trailing stops. Thank you to the lovely lady beautifull from Indonesia for such excellent trading performance; I hope you keep up the great work. I look forward to visiting Bali—your home—someday.