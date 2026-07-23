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Feila Mutia Andarwati

ICT Trade

Feila Mutia Andarwati
Feila Mutia Andarwati

Feila Mutia Andarwati

5 (1)
4 signals
1 review
Reliability
19 weeks
2 / 16K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 412%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
815
Profit Trades:
509 (62.45%)
Loss Trades:
306 (37.55%)
Best trade:
1 038.20 USD
Worst trade:
-353.70 USD
Gross Profit:
27 276.59 USD (670 997 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 888.90 USD (442 742 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (1 503.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 503.84 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
68.36%
Max deposit load:
1.93%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
78
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.70
Long Trades:
386 (47.36%)
Short Trades:
429 (52.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
11.52 USD
Average Profit:
53.59 USD
Average Loss:
-58.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-458.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 169.65 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
41.82%
Annual Forecast:
507.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
389.30 USD
Maximal:
1 647.66 USD (12.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.92% (1 647.66 USD)
By Equity:
9.47% (502.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 815
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv 9.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv 228K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 038.20 USD
Worst trade: -354 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 503.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -458.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Manual trade using ICT
Average rating:
Nguyen Do Anh Quang
263
Nguyen Do Anh Quang 2026.07.23 14:38 
 

The account is showing steady growth with a low-risk trading style that always employs trailing stops. Thank you to the lovely lady beautifull from Indonesia for such excellent trading performance; I hope you keep up the great work. I look forward to visiting Bali—your home—someday.

2026.08.07 14:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 13:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 10:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 02:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.19 23:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 20:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.11 20:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 19:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 10:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 07:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.09 20:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.08 02:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.03 01:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.25 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.21 19:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.05 14:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.29 05:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ICT Trade
30 USD per month
412%
2
16K
USD
5.4K
USD
19
0%
815
62%
68%
1.52
11.52
USD
31%
1:400
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