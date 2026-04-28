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Manpreet Singh

MAYA MT5

Manpreet Singh
Manpreet Singh

Manpreet Singh

4.8 (286)
COPY SIGNALS
PYE EA :- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2103697
15 products 3 signals 48 topics 95 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 24%
XMGlobal-MT5 15
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
90
Profit Trades:
72 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
18 (20.00%)
Best trade:
17.90 USD
Worst trade:
-17.74 USD
Gross Profit:
287.03 USD (30 375 pips)
Gross Loss:
-73.54 USD (7 502 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (72.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.92 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
97.87%
Max deposit load:
4.81%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
11 days
Recovery Factor:
5.69
Long Trades:
53 (58.89%)
Short Trades:
37 (41.11%)
Profit Factor:
3.90
Expected Payoff:
2.37 USD
Average Profit:
3.99 USD
Average Loss:
-4.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-37.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.50 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
7.91%
Annual Forecast:
96.02%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
37.50 USD (3.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.64% (37.50 USD)
By Equity:
21.56% (224.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD# 25
USDCHF# 22
NZDCAD# 19
EURUSD# 13
EURCHF# 6
AUDCHF# 5
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD# 56
USDCHF# 67
NZDCAD# 36
EURUSD# 15
EURCHF# 15
AUDCHF# 24
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD# 7.9K
USDCHF# 5.4K
NZDCAD# 5K
EURUSD# 1.5K
EURCHF# 1.2K
AUDCHF# 1.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.90 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

MAYA MT5 is very reliable EA in any market conditions, we are using it since Jan 2024 with consistent growth each month 
No reviews
2026.07.13 19:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.05 10:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.15 02:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.15 01:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.04 16:45
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.04 16:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.28 18:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 18:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 18:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.28 18:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.28 18:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MAYA MT5
999 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
946
USD
14
88%
90
80%
98%
3.90
2.37
USD
22%
1:500
Copy

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