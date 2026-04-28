- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
90
Profit Trades:
72 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
18 (20.00%)
Best trade:
17.90 USD
Worst trade:
-17.74 USD
Gross Profit:
287.03 USD (30 375 pips)
Gross Loss:
-73.54 USD (7 502 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (72.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.92 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
97.87%
Max deposit load:
4.81%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
11 days
Recovery Factor:
5.69
Long Trades:
53 (58.89%)
Short Trades:
37 (41.11%)
Profit Factor:
3.90
Expected Payoff:
2.37 USD
Average Profit:
3.99 USD
Average Loss:
-4.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-37.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.50 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
7.91%
Annual Forecast:
96.02%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
37.50 USD (3.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.64% (37.50 USD)
By Equity:
21.56% (224.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD#
|25
|USDCHF#
|22
|NZDCAD#
|19
|EURUSD#
|13
|EURCHF#
|6
|AUDCHF#
|5
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD#
|56
|USDCHF#
|67
|NZDCAD#
|36
|EURUSD#
|15
|EURCHF#
|15
|AUDCHF#
|24
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD#
|7.9K
|USDCHF#
|5.4K
|NZDCAD#
|5K
|EURUSD#
|1.5K
|EURCHF#
|1.2K
|AUDCHF#
|1.9K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.90 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
MAYA MT5 is very reliable EA in any market conditions, we are using it since Jan 2024 with consistent growth each month
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
USD
946
USD
USD
14
88%
90
80%
98%
3.90
2.37
USD
USD
22%
1:500