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Guillaume Duportal

FIT Pulse

Guillaume Duportal
Guillaume Duportal

Guillaume Duportal

4.6 (137)
6 products 13 signals 5 topics 13 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 29%
DooTechnology-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
65 (84.41%)
Loss Trades:
12 (15.58%)
Best trade:
205.20 USD
Worst trade:
-36.80 USD
Gross Profit:
349.43 USD (12 320 pips)
Gross Loss:
-123.63 USD (7 487 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (27.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
210.42 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
82.56%
Max deposit load:
14.66%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
3.61
Long Trades:
49 (63.64%)
Short Trades:
28 (36.36%)
Profit Factor:
2.83
Expected Payoff:
2.93 USD
Average Profit:
5.38 USD
Average Loss:
-10.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-59.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-59.59 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.90%
Annual Forecast:
35.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
62.48 USD (10.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.89% (62.00 USD)
By Equity:
41.32% (232.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 9
EURUSD 8
AUDUSD 7
USDCHF 6
AUDCAD 5
NZDCAD 4
EURCAD 3
USDCAD 3
GBPJPY 2
CHFJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
EURAUD 2
CADJPY 2
EURNZD 2
AUDNZD 2
EURGBP 2
GBPCHF 1
NZDJPY 1
EURJPY 1
GBPNZD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDJPY 11
GBPAUD 19
EURUSD 116
AUDUSD 6
USDCHF 15
AUDCAD 16
NZDCAD 2
EURCAD 4
USDCAD 5
GBPJPY 2
CHFJPY 0
NZDUSD 3
EURAUD 2
CADJPY 2
EURNZD 6
AUDNZD 5
EURGBP 9
GBPCHF 3
NZDJPY 0
EURJPY 0
GBPNZD 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDJPY 1.4K
GBPAUD 453
EURUSD -3.7K
AUDUSD 685
USDCHF 726
AUDCAD 1.2K
NZDCAD 366
EURCAD 539
USDCAD 374
GBPJPY 322
CHFJPY 81
NZDUSD 284
EURAUD 289
CADJPY 291
EURNZD 470
AUDNZD 387
EURGBP 239
GBPCHF 249
NZDJPY 42
EURJPY 42
GBPNZD 39
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +205.20 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DooTechnology-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Headway-Real
0.00 × 4
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.89 × 27
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.21 21:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.21 21:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.21 17:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.09 13:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.06.23 15:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.23 07:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.22 20:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.22 19:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.22 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.22 08:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.21 22:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.21 21:16
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.19 06:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.19 05:34
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 04:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FIT Pulse
999 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
15
100%
77
84%
83%
2.82
2.93
USD
41%
1:500
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