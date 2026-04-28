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AC INTERNATIONAL LLC

Axiom Gold

AC INTERNATIONAL LLC
AC INTERNATIONAL LLC

AC INTERNATIONAL LLC

5 (5)
Founder of Expert Advisor Lab (EAL).
1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 184%
DooTechnology-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
339
Profit Trades:
235 (69.32%)
Loss Trades:
104 (30.68%)
Best trade:
148.54 USD
Worst trade:
-42.30 USD
Gross Profit:
2 115.49 USD (212 146 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 149.04 USD (113 530 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (23.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
258.23 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
16.10%
Max deposit load:
9.48%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.15
Long Trades:
155 (45.72%)
Short Trades:
184 (54.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
2.85 USD
Average Profit:
9.00 USD
Average Loss:
-11.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-103.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-106.25 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.54%
Annual Forecast:
30.76%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
307.13 USD (21.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.96% (159.93 USD)
By Equity:
8.23% (78.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 339
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 966
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 99K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +148.54 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -103.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DooTechnology-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

DooTechnology-Live
0.00 × 1
Headway-Real
2.50 × 10
ScopeMarkets-Live
6.00 × 3
PlexyTrade-Server01
15.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
22.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 01:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.07 08:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.30 06:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 01:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.26 10:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 12:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 19:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.15 12:54
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.14 22:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 23:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.09 05:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.04 12:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.03 22:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.03 00:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.29 03:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.29 02:21
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.27 13:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.19 00:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.18 02:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Axiom Gold
999 USD per month
184%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
15
98%
339
69%
16%
1.84
2.85
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

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