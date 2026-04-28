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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Algo Mind Intense
Satria Adji Prakoso

Algo Mind Intense

Satria Adji Prakoso
Satria Adji Prakoso

Satria Adji Prakoso

www.calibreforex.id
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2026 29%
Headway-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
167
Profit Trades:
109 (65.26%)
Loss Trades:
58 (34.73%)
Best trade:
143.39 USD
Worst trade:
-37.20 USD
Gross Profit:
1 106.11 USD (110 560 pips)
Gross Loss:
-814.66 USD (81 437 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (144.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
219.79 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
10.75%
Max deposit load:
7.75%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.79
Long Trades:
76 (45.51%)
Short Trades:
91 (54.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
1.75 USD
Average Profit:
10.15 USD
Average Loss:
-14.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-325.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-325.55 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-9.57%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
91.25 USD
Maximal:
368.59 USD (25.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.18% (368.59 USD)
By Equity:
8.99% (90.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 167
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 291
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 29K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +143.39 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +144.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -325.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-Europe.com
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-UK.com
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live4
4.07 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live16
4.17 × 6
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
TradingProInternational-Live
7.50 × 54
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
8.06 × 82
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Aiprime-Live
10.29 × 52
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.32 × 316
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
17.44 × 184
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 07:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 07:18
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 20:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.16 14:13
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 14:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.08 13:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 03:00
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.24 12:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.17 19:10
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 18:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 17:56
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.10 23:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.09 16:09
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 16:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.29 18:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.29 16:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.19 14:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Algo Mind Intense
500 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
15
100%
167
65%
11%
1.35
1.75
USD
25%
1:500
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