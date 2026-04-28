- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
167
Profit Trades:
109 (65.26%)
Loss Trades:
58 (34.73%)
Best trade:
143.39 USD
Worst trade:
-37.20 USD
Gross Profit:
1 106.11 USD (110 560 pips)
Gross Loss:
-814.66 USD (81 437 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (144.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
219.79 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
10.75%
Max deposit load:
7.75%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.79
Long Trades:
76 (45.51%)
Short Trades:
91 (54.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
1.75 USD
Average Profit:
10.15 USD
Average Loss:
-14.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-325.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-325.55 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-9.57%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
91.25 USD
Maximal:
368.59 USD (25.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.18% (368.59 USD)
By Equity:
8.99% (90.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|167
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|291
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|29K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +143.39 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +144.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -325.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-UK.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|4.07 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|4.17 × 6
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|7.50 × 54
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|8.06 × 82
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
Aiprime-Live
|10.29 × 52
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.32 × 316
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|17.44 × 184
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
500 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
15
100%
167
65%
11%
1.35
1.75
USD
USD
25%
1:500