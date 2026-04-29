- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
69
Profit Trades:
50 (72.46%)
Loss Trades:
19 (27.54%)
Best trade:
142.67 USD
Worst trade:
-32.89 USD
Gross Profit:
711.75 USD (71 146 pips)
Gross Loss:
-345.26 USD (34 518 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (132.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
189.32 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
5.47%
Max deposit load:
3.25%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.86
Long Trades:
24 (34.78%)
Short Trades:
45 (65.22%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
5.31 USD
Average Profit:
14.24 USD
Average Loss:
-18.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-86.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-86.36 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.21%
Annual Forecast:
51.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
48.56 USD
Maximal:
128.20 USD (9.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.50% (128.20 USD)
By Equity:
3.26% (36.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|69
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|366
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|37K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +142.67 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +132.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -86.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-UK.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|4.07 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|4.17 × 6
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|7.50 × 54
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|8.06 × 82
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
Aiprime-Live
|10.29 × 52
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.32 × 316
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|17.44 × 184
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
500 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
15
100%
69
72%
5%
2.06
5.31
USD
USD
10%
1:500