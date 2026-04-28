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Linkan Biswas

Steady Growth MT5

Linkan Biswas
Linkan Biswas

Linkan Biswas

Hi, I am Linkan Biswas. I have been trading since 2013. I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1
2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 190%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
375
Profit Trades:
283 (75.46%)
Loss Trades:
92 (24.53%)
Best trade:
37.26 USD
Worst trade:
-32.37 USD
Gross Profit:
677.27 USD (409 501 pips)
Gross Loss:
-291.33 USD (192 071 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (15.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.27 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
4.40%
Max deposit load:
71.89%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
9.17
Long Trades:
156 (41.60%)
Short Trades:
219 (58.40%)
Profit Factor:
2.32
Expected Payoff:
1.03 USD
Average Profit:
2.39 USD
Average Loss:
-3.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-3.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.10 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
14.45%
Annual Forecast:
175.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
42.10 USD (12.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.56% (42.10 USD)
By Equity:
12.97% (41.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 351
EURUSD 20
BTCUSD 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 389
EURUSD -1
BTCUSD -1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 219K
EURUSD -138
BTCUSD -1.4K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +37.26 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 42
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real2
1.54 × 218
XMGlobal-MT5 13
6.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real26
17.78 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD . Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment. I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 15% & you can also buy my strategy.


Personal Contacts:

Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013

No reviews
2026.07.07 02:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.12 16:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 09:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 17:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.09 16:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 13:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 17:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 01:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.04 15:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.29 01:21
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.28 12:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.25 01:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.19 16:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.19 15:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.18 16:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.18 09:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.15 16:41
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.08 09:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.05 15:37
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.05 15:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Steady Growth MT5
30 USD per month
190%
0
0
USD
589
USD
15
0%
375
75%
4%
2.32
1.03
USD
13%
1:500
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