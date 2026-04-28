- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|351
|EURUSD
|20
|BTCUSD
|4
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|389
|EURUSD
|-1
|BTCUSD
|-1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|219K
|EURUSD
|-138
|BTCUSD
|-1.4K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.83 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|1.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.54 × 218
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|6.50 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|17.78 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|23.20 × 40
I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD . Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment. I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.
Note: Maximum Drawdown 15% & you can also buy my strategy.
Personal Contacts:
Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013
USD
USD
USD