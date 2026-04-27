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David Grau Tudela

SIGNAL COMMANDER PRO

David Grau Tudela
David Grau Tudela

David Grau Tudela

0 reviews
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 699 USD per month
growth since 2026 -13%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
187
Profit Trades:
78 (41.71%)
Loss Trades:
109 (58.29%)
Best trade:
71.99 EUR
Worst trade:
-152.61 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 121.62 EUR (214 548 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 434.77 EUR (213 194 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (244.36 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
244.36 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
28.95%
Max deposit load:
54.53%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.50
Long Trades:
59 (31.55%)
Short Trades:
128 (68.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-1.67 EUR
Average Profit:
27.20 EUR
Average Loss:
-22.34 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-179.84 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-223.01 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-7.67%
Annual Forecast:
-93.12%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
621.73 EUR
Maximal:
621.73 EUR (62.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.88% (429.56 EUR)
By Equity:
4.48% (51.80 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 187
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -357
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.4K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +71.99 EUR
Worst trade: -153 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +244.36 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -179.84 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.09 17:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 01:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.06 09:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.05 04:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.03 10:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.11 12:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.01 12:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.27 23:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.27 23:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.27 19:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.27 19:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.27 19:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.27 19:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.27 19:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SIGNAL COMMANDER PRO
699 USD per month
-13%
0
0
USD
1.2K
EUR
15
99%
187
41%
29%
0.87
-1.67
EUR
22%
1:200
Copy

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