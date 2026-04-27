- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
187
Profit Trades:
78 (41.71%)
Loss Trades:
109 (58.29%)
Best trade:
71.99 EUR
Worst trade:
-152.61 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 121.62 EUR (214 548 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 434.77 EUR (213 194 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (244.36 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
244.36 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
28.95%
Max deposit load:
54.53%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.50
Long Trades:
59 (31.55%)
Short Trades:
128 (68.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-1.67 EUR
Average Profit:
27.20 EUR
Average Loss:
-22.34 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-179.84 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-223.01 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-7.67%
Annual Forecast:
-93.12%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
621.73 EUR
Maximal:
621.73 EUR (62.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.88% (429.56 EUR)
By Equity:
4.48% (51.80 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|187
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-357
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +71.99 EUR
Worst trade: -153 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +244.36 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -179.84 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
699 USD per month
-13%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
EUR
EUR
15
99%
187
41%
29%
0.87
-1.67
EUR
EUR
22%
1:200